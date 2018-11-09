WATCH: Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson hype video should get you fired up for 'The Match'

We are, maybe somewhat incredibly, just two weeks from The Match -- a $9 million winner-take-all exhibition in Las Vegas between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods the day after Thanksgiving. Earlier this week a hype video was released to promote the event, and it is (by far) the best thing I've seen in the lead up to the Nov. 23 match date.

The quote from a young Tiger about playing against Phil Mickelson when he gets onto the PGA Tour is unbelievable. How did somebody find that?!

This is also, as Brendan Porath pointed out in his excellent Shotgun Start podcast with Andy Johnson, a callback to the nostalgia we associate with these two. A 77-second video jam packed with memories, old footage and incredible highlights. Hell, I think I'd pay more money for a 77-minute version of this video than I would for an actual match between these two.

It was also announced on Thursday that Mickelson and Woods would be making side wagers during their money match (with the money going to charity) while us viewers at home get to see the percentages they'll be going against based on what the situation is. Here's more.

The broadcast will include real-time, hole-by-hole statistics that will be displayed on screen to forecast the probability of certain outcomes during the match. The data is based on a model and algorithm that combines ShotLink Intelligence with characteristics of Shadow Creek to calculate the likelihood of various scenarios to occur.

That's pretty fun. There will also be a drone cam, and both players and their caddies will be wearing microphones (which is an absolute must with Lefty involved).

I remain dubious about this entire thing, but with that release video combined with more details emerging, it at least seems like we're headed in the right direction as their date with each other (and millions and millions of dollars) speeds toward us and the rest of the sports world.