WATCH: Tony Finau drops in beautiful ace in Hawaii at Sony Open
Finau is out of contention at the Sony Open, but he hit probably the shot of the day in Round 3
Tony Finau shot his second-straight 67 on Saturday in Round 3 of the Sony Open. It wasn't enough to climb the leaderboard, but it did include the shot of the day on the 17th hole.
Finau made an ace on the 179-yard par-3 which was part of his front nine (he teed off on the back). It helped him to a 32 on that side, and he followed that up with a 35 on the front nine for the 67.
"It was a pretty good number," said Finau. "A little help off the left, and just hit a perfect shot. I put some height on it because I knew that was the only way I was going to stop it on that green. I think most of the complaints on that green are because the ball doesn't stop.
"One thing that I have as an advantage is my height that I can put on it. So I decided to use it there, and I just hit a perfect shot. The chances of that happening in a tournament is pretty cool. That was a special moment for me."
The ace, Finau said, was the 11th of his life but his first on the PGA Tour.
