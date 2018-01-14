WATCH: Tony Finau drops in beautiful ace in Hawaii at Sony Open

Tony Finau shot his second-straight 67 on Saturday in Round 3 of the Sony Open. It wasn't enough to climb the leaderboard, but it did include the shot of the day on the 17th hole.

Finau made an ace on the 179-yard par-3 which was part of his front nine (he teed off on the back). It helped him to a 32 on that side, and he followed that up with a 35 on the front nine for the 67.

"It was a pretty good number," said Finau. "A little help off the left, and just hit a perfect shot. I put some height on it because I knew that was the only way I was going to stop it on that green. I think most of the complaints on that green are because the ball doesn't stop.

"One thing that I have as an advantage is my height that I can put on it. So I decided to use it there, and I just hit a perfect shot. The chances of that happening in a tournament is pretty cool. That was a special moment for me."

The ace, Finau said, was the 11th of his life but his first on the PGA Tour.