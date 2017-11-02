WATCH: Tour pro throws putter in woods; Henrik Stenson snaps his 9-iron in half
Clubs are dropping all over the world this week
Thursday was not a great day for golf clubs. Henrik Stenson snapped his 9-iron while chipping at the Turkish Airlines Open on the European Tour, and Terry Pilkadaris rid himself of his putter at the Panasonic Open India by slinging it into the woods.
First up is Stenson. The Swede shot a 2-over 73 in Turkey and sits nine back of the leaders after Round 1. To pile on, Stenson played without his 9-iron for part of the round after he snapped it trying to chip around a tree.
It's definitely not the first time Stenson has snapped a club, but it might be the first time he's done so like that. Pilkadaris had a different issue, and it was entirely self-imposed. After missing a birdie putt on the 17th hole, he ejected his putter into the foliage and could not find it. Somehow he birdied the last hole, but he's also nine strokes back after also shooting a 73 on the Asian Tour.
Not the best day for those two guys. But hey, at least nobody broke a driver, 3-wood and 5-wood like Michelle Wie did recently.
