WATCH: Two European Tour golfers ace 86-yard hole in same round

Zander Lombard and Edoardo Molinari made dueling holes in one at the Made In Denmark

Zander Lombard's even-par score of 71 was not all that impressive on Thursday for Round 1 of the Made In Denmark. He made a bogey and two double bogeys and is seven strokes back of the lead. But he also had the shot of the day a the short, 86-yard par-3 16th hole.

Lombard hit a knockdown wedge that slipped in the side door at the short, fun par 3 on Thursday. 

It looked very different from the ace Edoardo Molinari made a bit later in the round. Molinari hit his wedge way past the hole but spun it hard back toward the cup. It hit the pin and dropped for a one.

Molinari's shot was the 998th hole in one in European Tour history, and with a hole that short for the next three days, you have to think there's a decent chance we see Nos. 999 and 1,000 before the end of the week.

