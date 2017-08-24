WATCH: Two European Tour golfers ace 86-yard hole in same round
Zander Lombard and Edoardo Molinari made dueling holes in one at the Made In Denmark
Zander Lombard's even-par score of 71 was not all that impressive on Thursday for Round 1 of the Made In Denmark. He made a bogey and two double bogeys and is seven strokes back of the lead. But he also had the shot of the day a the short, 86-yard par-3 16th hole.
Lombard hit a knockdown wedge that slipped in the side door at the short, fun par 3 on Thursday.
It looked very different from the ace Edoardo Molinari made a bit later in the round. Molinari hit his wedge way past the hole but spun it hard back toward the cup. It hit the pin and dropped for a one.
Molinari's shot was the 998th hole in one in European Tour history, and with a hole that short for the next three days, you have to think there's a decent chance we see Nos. 999 and 1,000 before the end of the week.
-
An explanation of the FedEx Cup Playoffs
All you need to know from tournaments, participants, field cuts and money distribution
-
Sleepers for the FedEx Cup Playoffs
From Rory McIlroy to Charley Hoffman, here's who could steal $10 million
-
Billy Payne steps down as ANGC chairman
ANGC is about to have its 7th chairman this fall
-
McIlroy plans extended offseason
The No. 4 player in the world likely only has four or five tournaments left in 2017
-
Vonn responds: Nude leaks of her, Woods
This recent development in the golf world is not an encouraging one, and Vonn is not pleas...
-
How to watch the 2017 Northern Trust
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 Northern Trust live this week
Add a Comment