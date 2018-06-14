WATCH: U.S. Open golfer holes out for eagle to end tough first round at Shinnecock

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Dean Burmester of South Africa shot a 5-over 75 in the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills on Thursday. He signed for what at first glance might appear to be a ho-hum 38-37 day at one of the tougher courses in the U.S. Open rotation. However mundane his first nine was, his second nine was quite the opposite.

Burmester opened birdie-bogey-par before going bogey-triple-par. Then it got bonkers. He went birdie-bogey-eagle over the final three including a holed-out shot from 104 yards on the 18th hole after a 411-yard drive off the tee.

His reaction said it all, and it mostly said "I cannot believe I just made a birdie and an eagle over the final two holes and still shot a 75." Credit to him for coming in below the course average of just over 76 on the day, and what a way to end the first round of your first ever major championship.