The U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club has historically been one of the toughest tests in all of golf. Coming into the 2025 edition, only one player had ever made a hole-in-one during U.S. Open play at the course -- Scott Simpson on the 16th hole in 1983, according to Justin Ray.

Simpson got some company in the Oakmont record books late Friday morning, however, as Victor Perez found the bottom of the cup from the tee on the 192-yard 6th hole, hitting a 7 iron just below the hole and watching as it released straight into the hole for an ace.

Perez's ace is right up there with Patrick Reed's albatross on Thursday for the shot of the tournament; even with the difficulty of Oakmont, players are still producing some sensational shots.

While aces are rare everywhere in golf, usually when you put the best in the world on a course enough, someone finds the cup on a par 3. Oakmont is a different kind of beast, though, and most pin positions on the par 3s don't even offer players much opportunity to try and attack the pin. Today's hole location on No. 6 is about as friendly as it gets at Oakmont, and Perez took advantage to put a 1 on the card and help his cause by moving to 1 over for the championship, which is inside the top 20 at the moment.

Not only was it a great shot, but Perez and his caddie executed an incredible celebration with the chest bump afterwards. Usually players struggle to complete simple high-fives after a huge moment, but Perez dialed in both the shot and celebration to etch his name in U.S. Open and Oakmont history.