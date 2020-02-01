WATCH: Webb Simpson sinks hole-in-one on 12th hole in third round 2020 Phoenix Open

Webb Simpson's third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open was already quite impressive, but the shot that put him in a co-leader position on Saturday was truly one to remember. On the par-3 12th hole, he used a 7-iron to reach the exact distance he needed for a hole-in-one.

Take a look:

The ball was hit at 129 mph and reached an apex of 120 feet before landing on the green. The ace put Simpsonalongside Tony Finau for first place on moving day, with the two golfers tied at 14-under at the time this shot went in. Simpson is no stranger to this kind of achievement. He's hit aces before at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2009, and at TPC Summerlin in 2010.

Shortly after this, Simpson took sole possession of first place with this birdie shot on No. 14. It put him at 15 under for the day.

Simpson came into Saturday's round at 8-under for the tournament and was set up to join the top of the leaderboard thanks to a bogey-free round on Friday.

You can watch full weekend coverage of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix open by clicking here.