Watch WGC-Bridgestone Invitational 2017: Live stream online, TV channel, start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 Bridgestone live this week
The WGC-Bridgestone Invitational almost always produces a great champion (Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson in the last three years), and this year's edition should be no different. The best players in the world are all playing great in the real heart of the golf season, and we should get another great one at Firestone Country Club.
You can follow along all week as somebody tries to grab Jordan Spieth's momentum heading into the PGA Championship next weekend at Quail Hollow. Will Spieth keep rolling and make it three straight wins, or will someone upend him, and flip the narrative a little bit?
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3-4 -- Saturday-Sunday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured holes: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: Noon-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
