Watch WGC-Bridgestone Invitational 2017: Live stream online, TV channel, start time

The WGC-Bridgestone Invitational almost always produces a great champion (Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson in the last three years), and this year's edition should be no different. The best players in the world are all playing great in the real heart of the golf season, and we should get another great one at Firestone Country Club.

You can follow along all week as somebody tries to grab Jordan Spieth's momentum heading into the PGA Championship next weekend at Quail Hollow. Will Spieth keep rolling and make it three straight wins, or will someone upend him, and flip the narrative a little bit?

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 2-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3-4 -- Saturday-Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured holes: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio