Watch Wyndham Championship 2017: Live stream online, TV channel, start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 Wyndham Championship live this week
The Wyndham Championship is a sneaky must-watch event at the end of the PGA Tour season. Sure, golfers playing for millions of dollars is great, but the drama of golfers fighting for their PGA Tour cards cannot be matched.
The top 125 on the FedEx Cup list at the end of the season all keep their cards for 2017-18, and most of those ranked from No. 110 to 150 will be in attendance this week. Here's to hoping a card comes down to the final few holes on Sunday.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1 -- Thursday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 2 -- Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-4 p.m. on Golf Channel
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
