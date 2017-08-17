Watch Wyndham Championship 2017: Live stream online, TV channel, start time

The Wyndham Championship is a sneaky must-watch event at the end of the PGA Tour season. Sure, golfers playing for millions of dollars is great, but the drama of golfers fighting for their PGA Tour cards cannot be matched.

The top 125 on the FedEx Cup list at the end of the season all keep their cards for 2017-18, and most of those ranked from No. 110 to 150 will be in attendance this week. Here's to hoping a card comes down to the final few holes on Sunday.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1 -- Thursday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 2 -- Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio