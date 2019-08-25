WATCH: Xander Schauffele makes ace with $15 million on the line at 2019 Tour Championship

Xander Schauffele started his Sunday with 30 holes in front of him and $15 million on the table if he wins. He aced his fourth hole of the day. How's your weekend going?

Schauffele re-started his third round on the sixth hole after play was suspended on Saturday because of lightning-related injuries to several fans. After starting par-par-birdie, Schauffele made a 1 at the ninth hole on the golf course, a monstrous 240-yard par 3.

The final Sunday of the season is off to a BIG start 👀 pic.twitter.com/QMjUeqWYve — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 25, 2019

This was actually the second ace made on that hole this week as Chez Reavie did it early in the tournament en route to his first-round 64.

Schauffele was the champion of this event back in 2017 when Justin Thomas went on to win the FedEx Cup. This year, the winner of the Tour Championship will automatically win the FedEx Cup. The two are one and the same competition.

And Schauffele is right in the mix to claim the prize. He's playing in the second-to-last pairing with Rory McIlroy to finish Round 3 and is one of the four golfers at the top -- along with Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas -- with a great shot at winning and taking home $15 million. Aces like this will help.