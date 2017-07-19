WATCH: Young golfer flips his club in the air, hits beautiful shot
This will make you feel bad about your golf game
Not only can I not do the trick the kid in this video did, I can't hit the shot either.
This is heady stuff from a youngster who looks like he, at the very least, has a bright future of Instagramming his own trick shots ahead of him. That swing, though, has greatness written all over it.
If you'll excuse me, I have a club flip to go work on.
