WATCH: Young golfer flips his club in the air, hits beautiful shot

This will make you feel bad about your golf game

Not only can I not do the trick the kid in this video did, I can't hit the shot either.

This is heady stuff from a youngster who looks like he, at the very least, has a bright future of Instagramming his own trick shots ahead of him. That swing, though, has greatness written all over it.

If you'll excuse me, I have a club flip to go work on.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Golfbook