WATCH: Zach Johnson accidentally shanks shot off tee box, still birdies hole at Masters 2019
Johnson slipped up on a practice swing but was a great sport about it
Zach Johnson has been grinding through Round 2 at the 2019 Masters. After posting a 1-under 35 on the first nine, he dropped a stroke with a bogey on the par-3 12th. Then things got really interesting.
Johnson stepped onto the 13th tee box confidently with driver in hand looking to shake off his second bogey in six holes, but on a practice swing, he accidentally caught a piece of his golf ball. His drive didn't make it out of the tee box after it appeared to ricochet off the marker. Johnson then awkwardly stepped up to pick up his ball, looked around at his playing partners to see their reaction, and then took another whack at it.
Johnson had fun with the incident, giving people on the tee box permission to laugh because, as he said, "That's embarrassing."
Because the PGA allows for intention to be factored in -- and it's quite clear Johnson didn't mean to shank his drive 5 yards -- he then teed up the ball and smoked his shot down the fairway. He finished with a birdie on the par-5 13th, which moved him to 1 under on the afternoon. See below for the official ruling on exactly why Johnson was able to proceed without penalty.
-
Tiger Woods playing at the 2019 Masters
Woods is in the middle of his quest for another green jacket at Augusta National, so join us...
-
'19 Masters live leaderboard, R2 updates
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 2 of the 2019 Masters at Augusta...
-
Brooks Koepka off to hot start
Koepka deserves our attention at this point
-
2019 Masters TV, live stream, schedule
How to watch every memorable moment of the 2019 Masters on TV or streaming live online
-
How to watch Masters Live on Friday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit on Friday at the 2019 Masters
-
Masters tee times, pairings for Round 2
The pairings and tee times for the second round at Augusta National have been released