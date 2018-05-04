Wells Fargo Championship 2018 leaderboard, scores: Live golf updates for Round 2
Live updates, analysis and highlights from second-round action at Quail Hollow on Friday
Quail Hollow is showing its teeth in a tough week at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. As the Friday afternoon cut line nears, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day will fight for position near the top of the leaderboard against upstarts like Aaron Wise and Sam Burns.
But who gets the top spot heading into the weekend is still anybody's guess with 14 players within four shots of the lead.
Tiger Woods went out early on Friday and shot a 2-over 73. That should be enough for him to make the cut and see the weekend, but he again struggled with his putter and had to have a clutch birdie at the final hole to (likely) secure a spot in Saturday's Round 3.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Quail Hollow, particularly during McIlroy's second round. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
