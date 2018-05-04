Wells Fargo Championship 2018 leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live golf updates Round 2
Live updates, analysis and highlights from second-round action at Quail Hollow on Friday
Former LSU golfer John Peterson leads the field entering Round 2 at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, shooting a tremendous 6-under 65 in his opening round to leap ahead of Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and others at Quail Hollow. All the while, Tiger Woods put together an up-and-down round to open the event and sits at even par as he looks to make a move on Friday before the weekend begins.
McIlroy has made headlines this week by discussing how distraught he was coming out of the Masters, but this may well be a get-back tournament for him with just over a month until the 2018 U.S. Open. Woods, meanwhile, is still searching for his first victory since 2013. While he started hot in his initial return this season, things certainly cooled down for Big Cat around the Masters, and he is also looking to find himself before the rest of the major season kicks into gear.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Quail Hollow, particularly during Woods' second round. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
