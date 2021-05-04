Four of the top five golfers in the world are scheduled to be in action when the PGA Tour's 2021 Wells Fargo Championship tees off Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. No. 1 Dustin Johnson is taking the week off after tying for 48th last week at Innisbrook. The course rewards accuracy, and the players dread the "Green Mile" to close the round, with the final three holes perennially ranking among the toughest on tour. The course provides the challenge needed for players to prepare for the PGA Championship in two weeks, so the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship field is stacked with quality.

World No. 2 Justin Thomas is the 10-1 favorite and third-ranked Jon Rahm is listed at 12-1 in the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Others expected to contend include No. 5 Bryson DeChambeau (16-1), two-time winner Rory McIlroy (18-1) and fourth-ranked Xander Schauffele (18-1). Before making any 2021 Wells Fargo Championship picks or PGA Tour predictions, you need to see who Sal Johnson is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has a strong feel for which players have the momentum and how their games fit the courses.

Before Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters three weeks ago, Johnson made special mention of Jordan Spieth, Schauffele and Will Zalatoris as golfers to watch.

He listed Spieth and Schauffele in his top three contenders and had Zalatoris as his top rookie. Zalatoris nearly caught Matsuyama and finished as runner-up, while Spieth and Schauffele tied for third.

He also knows when surging players are poised for a breakthrough. He tabbed Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic last season, then touted Tyrrell Hatton before he got his first tour victory the following week. Anyone who has followed Johnson's advice has cashed in huge.

Top 2021 Wells Fargo Championship expert picks

Shockingly, the golf expert is slightly fading DeChambeau, who is the third favorite at 16-1. The big hitter certainly has the skill set to succeed at Quail Hollow and has won on similar courses, including at the U.S. Open. DeChambeau is first on tour in strokes gained off the tee but is 136th in driving accuracy, hitting less than 58 percent of his fairways. That could be a serious issue at Quail Hollow, where trees and rough penalize wayward drivers. He hasn't played since tying for 46th at the Masters, and he isn't listed among Johnson's favorites to win.

On the other hand, Johnson knows Thomas is laying the foundation for a run at his second PGA Championship title, and he showed that last week at Innisbrook. The 28-year-old won his only major on this course in 2017, and he was outstanding everywhere last week except on the greens. He tied for 13th but led the field in strokes gained off the tee, tee-to-green and approach. Thomas leads the tour in scoring average (69.738) and is fourth in strokes gained total, and he is one of the tour's best ball-strikers, ranking 18th in greens in regulation (69.44 percent).

Johnson also knows Viktor Hovland is talented enough that playing Quail Hollow for the first time shouldn't faze him. The 23-year-old comes off a T-3 at Innisbrook after shooting 65 in the final round, and he was third in the field in strokes gained tee-to-green and eighth on approach. The Norwegian has two victories in his young career, and he is fourth on tour this season in strokes gained off the tee and sixth tee-to-green. He also is 11th in par breakers, and the scores don't go particularly low at Quail Hollow, so if he can be an average putter he will be right in the mix.

How to make 2021 Wells Fargo Championship predictions

2021 Wells Fargo Championship odds

Justin Thomas 10-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 16-1

Rory McIlroy 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

