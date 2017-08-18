Wesley Bryan maintains his body and game as he aims for a lengthy pro career

Wesley Bryan is one of the recent feel-good success stories on the PGA Tour. He started out his post-junior career at South Carolina before moving on to the mini tours. Wesley didn't find a ton of success just out of school so him and his brother George started making trick shot videos that ended up on every website and outlet that covers the sport.

But then he made it through Web.com Tour Q-School and got his card for the Web.com Tour in 2016 where he won three times. This gave him status on the PGA Tour where he won the week after the Masters at the RBC Heritage in 2017. Now he's a top 50 player in the world.

It's been a steep climb for Bryan who was ranked outside the top 1,000 in the world as recently as early 2016. One ingredient in his success has been personal fitness which he has started taking much more seriously since he got to college.

"I spend about an hour to an hour and 20 minutes in the gym five to six days a week," said Bryan. "It definitely happened in college. My college coach was not always thrilled with the intensity I brought to the gym. I developed that my first or second year in college. I knew I wanted to play golf professionally, and everything I'd read had talked about, especially from Mr. (Gary) Player, you get in the gym to lengthen your career."

He said doing this has become even easier on the road now that he's on the PGA Tour which provides players with all manner of amenities.

"It's not super difficult on the PGA Tour level because they have the fitness trailers that show up at 7 a.m. every week," said Bryan.

If there is a ribbon running through Bryan's philosophy on his game and fitness, it's maintenance. He talked about maintenance when it comes to his body as well as his swing. And it appears to be working. Bryan is in the top 35 in strokes gained on approach shots, around the green and with the putter.

He noted that he doesn't really try to get huge but works on core mobility to hit it farther and to keep him from getting injured. He lets his short game do the rest.

Bryan might seem like an overnight sensation because of how quickly he's burst onto the scene, but the reality is that he's been putting in the work for a long, long time. And he has a plan. He knows what he's good at and where he lacks, and he manages both appropriately. There are no days off for Bryan, and as a result, it's starting to look like he's going to have that lengthy career Mr. Player spoke of.