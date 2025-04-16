Wesley Bryan traveled to the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship this week, but unlike a year ago when he finished as the runner-up to Billy Horschel, he will not be participating. That is because Bryan has been suspended from competing on the PGA Tour after he participated in LIV Golf's "The Duels: Miami" earlier this month, he confirmed to Monday Q. Golf Digest also reported Bryan's suspension.

The LIV Golf event featured nine social media influencers and content creators competing for a purse of $250,000. Many of those influencers participated in the PGA Tour's Creator Classic at The Players Championship last month.

While Grant Horvat, who hosted the LIV event on his YouTube channel and ultimately won the Creator Classic, also participated in the LIV event, Bryan is the only golfer who fell under the parameters of the PGA Tour's discipline for working with their chief competitor.

Unlike others, Bryan is in a unique position within the YouTube golf space because he holds status as a professional who has appeared in 134 PGA Tour events. While he does not presently have his PGA Tour card after finishing 156th in the FedEx Cup standings last season, he has played in three events this year.

Bryan explained to Monday Q that he has no hard feelings towards the PGA Tour but also doesn't regret his participation in the LIV Golf event.

"For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing," Bryan said. "I'm extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don't want this to be the end of my professional golf career."

He further stated that he did not regret playing in the LIV event because "that video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf."

Bryan is not sure how long the suspension will last, but he said he has already entered the official appeal process.

The standard suspension for PGA Tour players who participate in a LIV event is one year from that event before they can return to play on the Tour, according to Golf Digest. Whether that will be the case for Bryan given his unique status remains to be seen, but if held out for a year, he would not be eligible to play again until April 5, 2026.