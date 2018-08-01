WGC Bridgestone Invitational 2018 odds: Surprising picks by same model that nailed Dustin Johnson's RBC win

The World Golf Championships have already seen two thrilling events in 2018 with Phil Mickelson winning in a playoff in Mexico and Alex Noren holding off Justin Thomas in the final round at Austin. The 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational is the third WGC tournament of the year, and a loaded field should deliver another memorable week of golf. Dustin Johnson, fresh off a victory at the RBC Canadian Open last week, is the 7-1 favorite on the 2018 WGC Bridgestone Invitational odds board. Two others, including eight-time WGC Bridgestone Invitational champion Tiger Woods, are going off at 12-1. Before making your 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational picks or entering a daily Fantasy golf tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the past seven majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.

McClure was also all over Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. He also called Johnson's win at the Canadian Open last week and was all over Hideki Matsuyama's win in the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, calling him a top-three contender from the start. Anyone who has followed the model's advice is way up.

Now the model has simulated the 2018 Bridgestone Invitational 10,000 times and come up with a surprising leaderboard.

One surprising pick from the model for the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone: Despite his history of dominance at this course, Woods doesn't sniff the top five this year.

Even though he's still looking for his first win since 2013, Woods has been a regular contender on tour this year, including top-10 finishes in his past two events -- the Quicken Loans National and British Open.

But he's 55th in putting average on the PGA Tour and 166th in driving accuracy percentage. He's just 166th on tour in driving accuracy percentage at 56.12, just 141st in sand save percentage at 46.67, and 169th in driving efficiency at 322. The 12-1 WGC Bridgestone Invitational odds he's commanding are too steep for somebody with those numbers, and there are far better values to be found in this loaded 2018 WGC-Bridgestone field.

Another big surprise: Hideki Matsuyama not only is unable to defend his title, he finishes outside the the top 10.



Matsuyama tied a course record by shooting a 61 in the Bridgestone Invitational last year on his way to a career-defining victory. But he comes into the WGC Bridgestone Invitational 2018 on a cold streak. He has just two top-10 finishes all season and hasn't been a serious contender in any big tournament this year. He was cut at the Open Championship and Players Championship and finished outside the top 15 at the Masters and U.S. Open.



Matsuyama is 74th on tour in putting average and 63rd in greens in regulation percentage. The model says those stats will be essential this week at Firestone Country Club, so he's somebody to steer clear of.

The model has also identified four sleepers with odds of 25-1 or longer who are set to make a serious run for the title.

2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational projected leaderboard and odds:

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Jason Day 22-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Brooks Koepka 28-1

Henrik Stenson 35-1

Alex Noren 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Paul Casey 45-1

Xander Schauffele 45-1