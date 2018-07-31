WGC Bridgestone Invitational 2018 odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed Dustin Johnson's RBC win

The third World Golf Championships event of the year, the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, tees off Thursday at 9:20 a.m. ET from the Firestone Championship South Course in Akron, Ohio. It's loaded with talent and will be one of the most-bet golf tournaments of the entire year. Dustin Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings and fresh off winning the RBC Canadian Open last Sunday, is the favorite on the 2018 WGC Bridgestone Invitational odds board at 7-1. But history is on the side of Tiger Woods, who is going off at 12-1 and has won this event eight times in 15 career appearances. Before you lock in any 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational picks or enter a daily Fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out what the team at SportsLine is predicting.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the past seven majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.

McClure was also all over Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. He also called Johnson's win at the Canadian Open last week and was all over Hideki Matsuyama's win in the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, calling him a top-three contender from the start. Anyone who has followed the model's advice is way up.

Now the model has simulated the 2018 Bridgestone Invitational 10,000 times and come up with a surprising leaderboard. You can see it only over at SportsLine.

One surprising pick from the model for the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone: Despite his history of dominance at this course, Woods doesn't sniff the top five this year.

Even though he's still looking for his first win since 2013, Woods has been a regular contender on tour this year, including top-10 finishes in his past two events -- the Quicken Loans National and British Open.

But he's 55th in putting average on the PGA Tour and 166th in driving accuracy percentage. He's barely in the top 100 in greens in regulation percentage at 66.53 and total driving at 197. The 12-1 WGC Bridgestone Invitational odds are too steep for somebody with those numbers, and there are far better values to be found in this loaded 2018 WGC-Bridgestone field.

Another surprise from the model: Jordan Spieth, who is going off at 16-1 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational 2018 odds after being bet down from 18-1, makes a strong run and finishes inside the top five.



It's a surprising pick because Spieth hasn't cracked the top 10 in the first two World Golf Championship events this year and has been on a mammoth cold streak overall with only one top-10 finish since April. He also finished just 13th at this event last year.



However, SportsLine's advanced model is putting a heavy emphasis on greens in regulation this week because of the format of the course, and Spieth excels in that department, entering the WGC Bridgestone Invitational 2018 fifth on the PGA Tour in GIR. He's a strong value pick you should be all over and offers sky-high upside.

The model has also identified four sleepers with odds of 25-1 or longer who are set to make a serious run for the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full WGC-Bridgestone Invitational projected leaderboard from the model that has nailed four of the past seven majors heading into the weekend and called Dustin Johnson's RBC win, and find out.

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Jason Day 22-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Brooks Koepka 28-1

Henrik Stenson 35-1

Alex Noren 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Paul Casey 45-1

Xander Schauffele 45-1