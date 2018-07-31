WGC-Bridgestone Invitational 2018 odds: Surprising picks from same model that predicted Dustin Johnson's win

This week's 2018 Bridgestone Invitational, a World Golf Championships event, features a star-studded field the week before golf's fourth and final major of the year. Dustin Johnson is the favorite, going off at 7-1 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational odds, and is fresh off taking down the RBC Canadian Open last week by three strokes. He's followed closely by eight-time WGC Bridgestone winner Tiger Woods and Open Championship runners-up Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, who are all listed at 12-1. Before you lock in your 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational picks or enter a daily Fantasy golf tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you'll want to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the past seven majors heading into the weekend, including Patrick Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.

McClure was also all over Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. He also called Johnson's win at the Canadian Open last week and was all over Hideki Matsuyama's win in the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, calling him a top-three contender from the start. Anyone who has followed the model's advice is way up.

Now the model has simulated the 2018 Bridgestone Invitational 10,000 times and come up with a surprising leaderboard. You can see it only over at SportsLine.

One surprising pick from the model for the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone: Despite his history of dominance at this course, Woods doesn't sniff the top five this year.

Even though he's still looking for his first win since 2013, Woods has been a regular contender on tour this year, including top-10 finishes in his past two events -- the Quicken Loans National and British Open. He also has eight wins in 15 career starts at the WGC Bridgestone at Firestone Country Club.

But he's 55th in putting average on the PGA Tour and 166th in driving accuracy percentage. The 12-1 price is steep for somebody with those numbers, and there are far better values to be found in this loaded 2018 WGC-Bridgestone field.

Another shocker: Jason Day, the seventh-biggest favorite on the WGC Bridgestone 2018 odds board, finishes well outside the top 15.



Day struggled at this event last year, firing three rounds of 70 or higher on his way to a 24th-place finish. And though he has a pair of wins on tour this year at the Wells Fargo Championship and Farmers Insurance Open, he only has two top-10 finishes since February. More importantly, Day has finished outside the top 10 in the first two WGC events this year. There are far better values in this loaded 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational field.

The model has also identified four sleepers with odds of 25-1 or longer who are set to make a serious run for the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full WGC-Bridgestone Invitational projected leaderboard from the model that has nailed four of the past seven majors heading into the weekend and called Dustin Johnson's RBC win, and find out.

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Jason Day 22-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Brooks Koepka 28-1

Henrik Stenson 35-1

Alex Noren 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Paul Casey 45-1

Xander Schauffele 45-1