The PGA Tour heads to TPC Southwind in Memphis this week for the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, which boasts the most stacked field of the season. The field has 45 of the top 50 players in the world, including the top eight, as well as the top nine in the FedEx Cup standings. New world No. 1 Jon Rahm is the favorite at 11-1 in the latest 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds at William Hill.

Right behind him are seventh-ranked Bryson DeChambeau, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Justin Thomas at 12-1. Among the other elite players in the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field are Webb Simpson (22-1), Brooks Koepka (33-1), Dustin Johnson (33-1) and Jordan Spieth (45-1). Before making any 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational picks, you need to check out the latest PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has nailed the past three events at TPC Southwind. In the inaugural WGC event in Memphis last year, he pushed Brooks Koepka in his best bets, citing his past performance on the course and his pursuit of another big honor. "One more victory could clinch Player of the Year honors," Johnson said before Koepka went 16\-under to win by three strokes. He won the PGA Championship the following week and later claimed the PGA Player of the Year accolade for the second straight season.

On the same course in 2018, the expert touted Dustin Johnson as a contender, calling him "a volcano ready to explode" before he went 19-under for a six-stroke victory and a second St. Jude Classic title. He also anticipated another big week for Daniel Berger in 2017, and the young golfer won his second straight in Memphis before the WGC event took over the spot.

Johnson also has been on his game this season, pegging Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic in March, and he touted surging Tyrrell Hatton before his breakthrough at the Arnold Palmer.

This year's predictions have carried over from Johnson's banner 2019 season, when he featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson singled out Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka built a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and rolled to his fourth major victory.

Johnson completely nailed the season-ending Tour Championship. He predicted Koepka, Rory McIlroy or Xander Schauffele would win, and those were the top three finishers. Anyone who followed Johnson's golf picks saw huge returns.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational picks here, and they will surprise you.

Top 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational expert picks

Johnson is fading DeChambeau, who has been one of the sport's hottest players and leads the tour in driving distance. He missed the cut at the Memorial to break a string of seven top-10 finishes, and the course doesn't set up well for the big bopper. The 26-year-old hits it a long way, but he doesn't always hit it straight. He is 106th in driving accuracy, and TPC Southwind's rough can bite players who are off-target.

In contrast, Johnson expects a lot from McIlroy, and he knows the loss of the top ranking will motivate him. The Northern Irishman has finished in the top 10 in six of his 10 events and leads the PGA Tour in scoring average at just under 68.9. McIlroy won the WGC-HSBC Champions in November, finished fifth at Mexico's WGC event in February and has 28 worldwide wins. The 31-year-old ranks fifth on Tour in driving distance (313) and total strokes gained.

Dustin Johnson also has been wowing crowds for many years, and the stats guru is well-schooled on his talents. The 36-year-old has 21 Tour titles and has won at TPC Southwind twice before, taking the St. Jude titles in 2012 and 2018. He won the Travelers Championship a month ago but has struggled since, with a pair of 80s while missing the cut at the Memorial and withdrawing with tightness in his back after a 78 in the first round at the 3M Open.

How to make 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational predictions

This week in Memphis, Johnson is all over a monster long shot who comes into the event with triple-digit odds. This crafty veteran has a long history of playing well at TPC Southwind, and he has been known to strike when no one expects it. This forgotten man could be primed for a stunning victory. See who it is, and get all of Johnson's PGA picks, right here.

Who wins the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2020? Where do McIlroy and Johnson finish? And which monster long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, all from the insider who has nailed three straight winners at TPC Southwind.

2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational odds (via William Hill)

Jon Rahm 11-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Webb Simpson 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Collin Morikawa 28-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Tyrell Hatton 28-1

Daniel Berger 28-1

Brooks Koepka 30-1

Dustin Johnson 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Patrick Reed 35-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Jordan Spieth 45-1

Billy Horschel 45-1

Rickie Fowler 45-1

Gary Woodland 45-1

Abraham Ancer 55-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Matt Kuchar 70-1

Joaquin Niemann 80-1

Adam Hadwin 80-1

Matthew Wolff 80-1

Sung-Jae Im 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Henrik Stenson 80-1

Kevin Streelman 80-1

Danny Willett 90-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Paul Casey 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Scottie Scheffler 100-1

Kevin Na 100-1

Louis Oosthizen 125-1

Michael Thompson 125-1

Max Home 125-1

Rafa Carera Bello 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Chez Reavie 125-1

Ryan Palmer 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Bernd Wiesberger 125-1

Erik Van Rooyen 125-1

Joey Dahmen 150-1

Byeong Hun An 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Mackenzie Hughes 150-1

Shane Lowry 150-1

J.T. Poston 150-1

Keegan Bradley 150-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 150-1

Robert MacIntyre 150-1

Tom Lewis 200-1

Cameron Smith 200-1

Jason Kokrak 200-1

Nick Taylor 250-1

Graeme McDowell 250-1

Matt Jones 250-1

Shaun Norris 300-1

Jazz Janewattananond 300-1

Victor Perez 300-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 300-1

C.T. Pan 300-1

Lucas Herbert 300-1

Hao-Tong Li 300-1

Andrew Landry 300-1

Sebastian Soderberg 300-1

Tyler Duncan 300-1