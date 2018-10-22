WGC-HSBC Champions 2018 odds: Surprising picks by advanced model that nailed Brooks Koepka's CJ Cup win

The 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions tees off this week from Sheshan Golf Club in China as the PGA Tour continues its three-week swing through Asia. Defending champion Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson are the Vegas favorites at 8-1 WGC-HSBC Champions odds, followed closely by reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Brooks Koepka at 9-1. Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The proprietary computer model has been dead-on recently as well. It was all over Koepka (9-1) winning last week's CJ Cup, projecting him to finish on top of the leaderboard from the start. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the WGC-HSBC Champions: Tony Finau, an 18-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Finau finished last season with 11 top-10 finishes, which included an eighth place or better in three of the four FedEx Cup Playoff events. And he was ranked inside the top 10 on the PGA Tour in both driving distance (315.3 yards) and scoring average (69.520), which should allow him to shoot a low score again this week at the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, stumbles big-time this week and finishes well outside the top five.

Day earned two victories on the PGA Tour last season, but struggled mightily down the stretch. In fact, he has failed to crack the top 10 in nine of his past 11 starts on the PGA Tour. His poor finishes can be attributed to his greens in regulation percentage (65.99), which ranked 113th on Tour last season. He's a golfer to steer clear of this week.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

2018 WGC-HSBC Champions odds:

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Justin Rose 8-1

Brooks Koepka 9-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Jason Day 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Tony Finau 18-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 30-1

Alex Noren 35-1

Patrick Cantlay 35-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 40-1

Cameron Smith 45-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1