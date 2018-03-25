WGC Match Play 2018 bracket, scores: Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner meet in finals

With the No. 1 ranking in the world on the line for Justin Thomas on Sunday at the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the two-time winner on the PGA Tour this year just could not get anything going. Thomas fell to Bubba Watson as Watson moved on to the finals of this tournament for the first time in his career.

Watson made birdie or eagle on three of the first six holes while Thomas' only par-breaker came on a hole where Watson made his eagle, the par-5 6th. Thomas got it going a little bit in the middle of the round, but faltered on the back nine as he only made one birdie, and it came on the par-5 16th, which Watson also birdied for the 3 and 2 victory. As a result, if Thomas wants to become the 21st player to ever reach No. 1 in the world, it will have to come at a later date.

"I didn't play well today," Thomas said. "I had a really hard time getting focused and being worried about my match as opposed to things that can happen and thinking about potentially this afternoon. But I just didn't play well and Bubba played really well.

"I haven't had such a hard time not thinking about something so much," Thomas said regarding potentially getting to No. 1. "And that really sucked. I couldn't stop thinking about it, to be perfectly honest. And I think you're constantly getting questions about it with the media. But I need to be mentally stronger than that, and understand that it's just a match."

Watson, who was slated to go on vacation on Sunday morning, will instead play for his first WGC-Match Play title this afternoon against Kevin Kisner.

"It's one of those things where it's 50-50," Watson said. "I have a shot at winning. It's a good week no matter what, but I'm going to give it my all and it will be fun."

Kisner and Noren have combined to make 10 birdies and an eagle through 12 holes. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) March 25, 2018

Kisner and Alex Noren played a thriller behind Watson and Thomas in the other semifinal, which Kisner eventually won in 19 holes. After playing the first 12 holes in a combined 10 under, Noren and Kisner made par at the final six holes before Noren three-putted from just off the green on the first hole of a playoff, and Kisner won with an easy par.

Watson and Kisner are both candidates for the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team, and wildly different styles should make for an intriguing Sunday afternoon showdown in Austin, Texas. Kisner is 177th on the PGA Tour in driving distance. Watson is first. Watson is 80th in putting. Kisner is 10th. It's certainly a different matchup than last year's throw down between Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm, but it should be no less thrilling.