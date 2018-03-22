WGC Match Play 2018: Johnson and McIlroy fall, Thomas beats golfer without a putter

The first day of the 2018 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play was as lively and as good as we thought it would be. With most of the top 50 golfers in the world in attendance, there were some spectacular matches, some surprising blowout and a variety of shots that could only go down in a match play event.

In the end, four of the seven top 10 players in the world in attendance went on to win their matches, and Jordan Spieth probably looked the strongest (more on him in a bit). We still have two days of pool play left before the final 16 golfers tee it up against one another on Saturday morning, but here are the best moments from Day 1 in Austin, Texas.

Match of the day

The top match on Wednesday might have been the first one. Pat Perez and Si Woo Kim combined for five birdies coming home as Perez won four of the final seven holes for the split. "To have a putt in the end and now to look at it I could have won, that would have been unbelievable," said Perez. "But to halve the match is just amazing to me."

Hopefully the first match of the week, Si Woo Kim/Pat Perez, is a harbinger of what's to come all week at ACC. Kim was 3-Up heading to the 12th tee, Perez has birdied 4 of the last 6 to draw even going to 18. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) March 21, 2018

Shot of the day

Justin Thomas beat Luke List 2 up on Wednesday with the aid of this absurd up and down on the par-4 9th hole. Thomas split the hole with List with a par and never trailed throughout the entire match (although he probably should have ended the match earlier -- more on that in a second). Thomas will face Francesco Molinari and Patton Kizzire in the next two days of pool play. "One out of 50 probably," said Thomas of the probability of getting up and down on the 9th hole. "With the lie I had, I was extremely lucky to have the lie. I still don't want it over."

(Lucky) shot of the day

How about this one from the last match on the course? Dylan Frittelli hit this hilariously bad (and then good!) shot late in the day on Wednesday. He went on to lose to Xander Schauffele 1 up, but this is artistry.

Upset of the day

Bernd Wiesberger (!) took down defending champion Dustin Johnson 3 and 1. After not trailing in 2017, Johnson didn't lead for the final 13 holes against Wiesberger. Johnson, who made four bogeys and just two birdies, probably could not have played worse.

"I thought it was the easiest game I could have," said Wiesberger. "I'm the underdog playing with the defending champion, so it was ... go out there and see what happens. We both didn't have a great day, obviously, as you can see on the card. He gave away a couple of holes quite unexpectedly. You've still got to make the par when your opponent makes the bogey."

If you're looking for a Part 2 here, Peter Uihlein beat Rory McIlroy 2 and 1, and that was with McIlroy making birdie at three of their last four holes! "I made him earn it at least," said McIlroy. "I made the score line a little more respectable. I just came away a little flat. I didn't really necessarily play badly. He played pretty well."

Bizarre moment of the day

I mentioned that Thomas should have defeated List before the 18th hole. That's because List bent his putter on the front nine and putted with a wedge over the final 12 holes.

"I was walking off the 6th tee, and I was a little unhappy about the way I was feeling, a little under the weather," said List. "And I thought it was like a brush area and I just kind of swiped my putter, and it turned out to be a wall. It bent like a fraction of an inch. So unfortunately I couldn't use it the rest of the way. Stupid on my part."

Unsurprisingly, List lost over a stroke to the rest of the field the rest of the day on the greens.

From 3-down to 1-down, all with a sand wedge as his putter.



Luke List has made a match of it against FedExCup No. 1 Justin Thomas. Two holes left. pic.twitter.com/d8H1RgrRVH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 21, 2018

Quote of the day

Q: How much do you practice putting with a sand wedge?

Justin Thomas: "Never. I don't practice it. It's pretty pointless to practice. I just don't bend my putter."

So good.

"Please let this happen" match

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth will face off on Friday. After they both won on Wednesday (Reed 3 and 2 over Haotong Li and Spieth 2 and 1 over Charl Schwartzel), they both only need to win on Thursday to set up the Friday showdown to get into the final 16. Otherwise there will be some math involved. Following the hilarious rules dustup Reed had at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, I'm dying for their Friday tilt to really mean something. Also, the odds of Spieth encountering a real rules snafu on Wednesday were around 1-100, and of course it happened.