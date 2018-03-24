WGC Match Play 2018 scores: Justin Thomas continues to dominate as quarterfinals get underway

Following the first three days of pool play that saw several top seeds cleared out of the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, we now have a clear-cut favorite to win this event after Saturday morning's round of 16. Justin Thomas pasted Si Woo Kim 6 and 5 to follow up a blowout over Francesco Molinari on Friday and beatings of Luke List and Patton Kizzire before that.

Thomas is now the +225 Vegas favorite to win the event.

With a win, Thomas could rise to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings and join Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth as the only Americans to achieve that feat before turning 24.

Thomas birdied five of the 13 holes he and Kim played, and now he'll get Kyle Stanley for a spot in the semifinals on Sunday morning.

"I just played really well again," said Thomas. "I made some good putts, a lot of those short to mid-range putts. It wasn't anything crazy or special. Just played solid golf tee to green. And it was forcing him to make a lot of putts."

That's how you do it in match play.

Here are three other takeaways from the early knockout stage on Saturday.

1. Poulter closes in on Masters: With a 2 and 1 victory over Louis Oosthuizen, Poulter is likely one more win away from getting inside the top 50 on in Monday's Official World Golf Rankings and locking up his spot in the 2018 Masters. It's a spot he promised he would get last fall, too.

Ian Poulter has now won 27 matches in his career in the @DellTechChamp. Only Tiger Woods (33) has more matches won all-time. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) March 24, 2018

2. Bubba flying under the radar: Bubba Watson beat Brian Harman in the first match 2 and 1 on the back of two eagles and two birdies. Not only did Bubba come into this year flying under the radar, he remains there as a winner for this event as well as a potential Masters favorite in two weeks. I don't put a monumental amount of stock into what happens at this event because it's so random and seemingly bizarre, but Bubba is clearly in better form right now than he was at this time last year.

And Bubba in good form is fun as hell.

3. More stars gone: With Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm knocked out on Friday, the weekend saw Sergio Garcia and Justin Thomas as the only top 10 seeds. Garcia got beat 3 and 1 by Kyle Stanley, which means the final seven matches will feature just one golfer (Thomas) ranked in the top 15 in the world. Intriguing for golf nerds like myself but maybe not the best for television.

This will be the 1st time under the new pool play format that only 1 top-12 seeded player will make the quarterfinals of @DellMatchPlay. Last time it happened was in 2013. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) March 24, 2018

Quarterfinal Matchups

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (No. 28 seed) vs. Bubba Watson (35)

Justin Thomas (2) vs. Kyle Stanley (45)

Alex Noren (13) vs. Cameron Smith (46)

Kevin Kisner (32) vs. Ian Poulter (58)