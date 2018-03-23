WGC Match Play 2018 scores: Mickelson escapes as Spieth, Reed set for Friday showdown

Dustin Johnson is out of contention at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after losing his second consecutive match on Thursday against Adam Hadwin, but most of the rest of the top players are still alive for the third WGC title of the year.

There were more absurd shots, a preposterous escape from a notable left-hander and maybe the quote of the year so far on the second day of pool play in Austin, Texas. Let's take a look at a few of the superlatives from Thursday and see how Friday is shaping up for the contenders.

Match of the day

Phil Mickelson wore his "I drink bottles of wine worth more than your career earnings" outfit on Thursday, and then he performed an act of escapism David Blaine might raise an eyebrow out. Mickelson trailed Satoshi Kodaira for the first 16 holes of the day (and was down four after seven), but he battled back and birdied two of the last three holes to win 1 up. Mickelson didn't lead until he made the very last putt.

WHAT A COMEBACK!



Phil Mickelson ... from 4-down to 1-up.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/1qxLJ9dafX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 22, 2018

Shot of the day

Cam Smith holed this out for eagle to go 1 up on Hideki Matsuyama on the 16th hole. It was just Smith's third red number of the day, but it was all he needed to sneak past Matsuyama and go 2-0-0 on the week.

Club face wide open 😨 Ball on the down slope 😨



What a shot Cam Smith. pic.twitter.com/HXpPCGodkD — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 23, 2018

Eyebrow-raiser of the day

Jason Dufner measuring his putt against Jason Day after pouring it in was marvelous. This is everything I want from a match play event. It's as passive aggressive as you can possibly be (Dufner wanted Day to give him the putt, if you can't tell) and has Dufner's fingerprints all over the place. Dufner won 3 and 1.

@NoLayingUp “How’s this not a gimme?” sauce by Duf pic.twitter.com/HfSudN9IHI — Stephen Dillon (@StephenDillon23) March 22, 2018

Upset of the day

Adam Hadwin dusted Dustin Johnson 4 and 3 to deliver a knockout punch to D.J.'s chances of repeating. More disconcerting than not taking another trophy, though, is the fact that Johnson has only made five birdies through two days and is 7 over through two rounds. That's not a great stretch to take into Augusta so hopefully he'll find something on Friday during his final match. "I played extremely solid all day, obviously," said Hadwin, summing it up nicely. "I made the putts when I needed to keep the momentum on my side. I expected Dustin to play a lot better than he did, I think everybody did."

Story to keep an eye on

With D.J. officially eliminated, Justin Thomas has a chance to become the 21st golfer to rise to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He has to get through to the final 16 and go on to win the tournament, but a No. 1-ranked Thomas heading into the Masters would only add to the innumerable storylines.

Dustin Johnson loses again today.@JustinThomas34 will become No.1 in the world if he wins #DellMatchPlay. #OWGR — Nosferatu (@VC606) March 22, 2018

Quote of the day

Q: Jordan was asked to give a scouting report on you, and he said your strength in putting. What do you think his key is when it comes to match play?

Patrick Reed: "I don't know, my back still hurts from the last Ryder Cup."

Oh my.

"This is definitely happening" match

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth. Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed. Spieth beat Haotong Li on Thursday while Reed squeaked past Charl Schwartzel. After last week's "incident" at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and today's quote (see above), put this matchup to get to the final 16 on Saturday directly into all of my veins.

"I was surprised I was asked to come into the media center," Spieth said of the hype leading into their Friday matchup. "And then once I realized -- I'm like, wow, there's really a lot of interest in me versus Patrick."

Even from other players.

Rory weighs in on Spieth-Reed. He is all of us. https://t.co/JZ5GuVxrin pic.twitter.com/q9vmRtqmUz — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) March 23, 2018

In position to advance with win on Friday (2-0-0)

Most of the golfers who have lost or tied in the first two days will need help, but here are the golfers who went 2-0-0 on Wednesday and Thursday to set up a win-and-move-on match on Friday.

Jordan Spieth

Patrick Reed

Tony Finau

Alex Noren

Ian Poulter

Justin Thomas

Sergio Garcia

Bubba Watson

Notable golfers eliminated after Thursday (0-2-0)