WGC-Mexico Championship predictions, odds 2020: Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson picks from PGA insider

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy will try to string together four strong rounds when the PGA Tour heads south of the border for the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship, which tees off Thursday at Club de Golf Chapultepec outside Mexico City. McIlroy has finished in the top five in all four of his Tour events this season, but shot a final-round 73 at last week's Genesis Open to tie for fifth.

McIlroy is the 11-2 favorite in the latest 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship odds and trying to become just the second golfer to win all four World Golf Championship events. The first was defending tournament champion Dustin Johnson, who is the second favorite at 15-2 WGC-Mexico odds 2020. They will be joined in the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championships field by the likes of Genesis Open winner Adam Scott (16-1), Justin Thomas (9-1) and Jon Rahm (9-1). Before you make any 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship picks, you should see who SportsLine's resident golf expert, Sal Johnson, is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is coming off a red-hot year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters and backed Brooks Koepka in his picks for the PGA Championship, and both players pulled off victories. In the season-ending Tour Championship, he nailed it, pegging Koepka, McIlroy and Xander Schauffele as main contenders to come out on top, and McIlroy won the event for the second time, Schauffele was second and Koepka tied for third.

At last week's Genesis Open at Riviera, Johnson pitched Scott as one of his players who could surprise, citing his ball-striking ability and his past success in the event. The Australian shot a 1-under 70 in the final round to win by two strokes.

He also has nailed the WGC-Mexico Championship twice since it found its home at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Before the 2018 event, he had Phil Mickelson among his best bets. "Yes this is no typo," Johnson wrote. "I really think he will contend and play well this week." He also noted Justin Thomas should be in contention, and Mickelson finished 16-under and beat Thomas in a playoff. In 2017, he had Dustin Johnson in his PGA best bets, and he won the event the first time it was played on the high-altitude track.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship picks, and they will surprise you. See them now here.

Top 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship expert picks

We can tell you Johnson wants no part of Schauffele, even though the 26-year-old has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 10. The four-time winner on Tour has been inconsistent at this event. Plus, his putting has been letting him down. He's a player to fade this week.

The golf guru has closely followed the career trajectory of Dustin Johnson, who has won this event three times, twice in the three years since it moved to the high-altitude course in Mexico. The 35-year-old has shot in the 60s in 11 of his 12 rounds on the course, going 47-under over those rounds. He is sixth on Tour in shots gained putting and fourth in putting average, both critical stats on the tricky greens at Chapultepec.

Scott also was on Johnson's radar long before last week's victory. The Australian has 31 worldwide victories, including 14 on the PGA Tour, and won this event in 2016 before it moved from Doral. The 39-year-old former Masters champion has rededicated himself and surged to seventh in the world. His putting performance at Riviera on his way to his two-stroke victory should translate to the tough greens this week.

How to make 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship predictions

This week, Johnson is all over a monster long shot who has only gone over par once in 12 rounds at Club de Golf Chapultepec. This international player is a true sleeper pick and has all the skills needed to pull off a stunning PGA Tour victory. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

