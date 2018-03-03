WGC-Mexico Championship results: Shubhankar Sharma showing he belongs

Two rounds of the WGC-Mexico Championship are in the books, and Shubhankar Sharma (-11) leads Xander Schauffele (-9), Sergio Garcia (-9) and Rafael Cabrera-Bello (-9) by two. Sharma, the youngest player in the field is playing in not only his first WGC event but also his first PGA Tour event. Don't let the inexperience fool you, though. Sharma has a pair of worldwide wins since the end of 2017 as he took the Joburg Open in December and the Maybank Championship in February.

Sharma will be chased on the weekend by several players, but there's a conspicuous lack of superstars at the top of the leaderboard right now. It would be an absolute stunner if Sharma could hold on over the final 36 holes (he was outside the top 450 in the world as recently as December), but it's sure going to be fun to watch him try.

If Sharma leads at the end of the day, he will be the youngest player (age 21) to lead after the second round of any WGC. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) March 2, 2018

Here are five takeaways on the second round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

1. Wait, who is Shubhankar Sharma? The 21-year-old Indian is the highest-ranked golfer from his country, and he was helped into the sport by a chance meeting with Anirban Lahiri's family at an army base in India. There have been some bumps since then, but his rise in recent months has been speedy and impressive.

He's shown over the first two days in Mexico that he belongs on the tour that he wants to call home, too. Sharma has eagled the first hole in each of the first two days -- he said, "I just flushed it" of his near-ace at the par 4 in Friday's Round 2 -- and has just two bogeys over the first 36 holes.

👉 Youngest player @WGCMexico at 21 years old

👉 TOUR debut

👉 T2 after Round 1@shubhankargolf, everyone. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/74LRjEb1Ir — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2018

"I kept the ball in play all throughout the day," Sharma told Golf Channel. "The only bogeys I made today were three putts. I kept the ball in the fairway and gave myself as many chances to attack the pin as possible.

"I didn't really put any pressure on myself (coming into the tournament). I'm really happy that I'm playing at such a high level and playing with all these great players. I try to enjoy myself as much as possible out there, and this is the best position I could have been in. I've definitely proven to myself that I belong here and that I can play with the big boys."

That he has.

2. Sergio is stealthily crushing: Sergio Garcia hit some shots on Friday that made my knees weak (and I was sitting down). He also hit some putts on Friday that made my eyes itch. This is the full Sergio experience, of course. Garcia is currently No. 1 in the field in strokes gained on approach shots and absolutely roasting this course through two days. His bogey-free 65 in Round 2 was probably the round of the day, and it's time I should probably mention to you that you can currently get Garcia at 50-1 to win the Masters. A Garcia-Johnson showdown on Sunday would be delectable.

3. Under-the-radar American: Xander Shauffele is the only American within three of Sharma. He's also the only player in the field yet to make a bogey. I think sometimes Schauffele gets a little lost when we're talking about great young Americans, but he's firmly in the Ryder Cup mix and should be one of the most exciting players on the PGA Tour. Maybe that will catch on this weekend if he gets his first WGC win, but I suspect the lack of immense popularity has to do with the way that he plays more than anything.

"I putted well both days," Schauffele told Golf Channel. "I tried to make a lot of bogeys today, but somehow I snuck those pars in. It's on the safer side. We've stuck to hitting some irons here and there. Not too many birdies but no bogeys."

It might not pop on TV or social media, but it's clearly been effective so far in the first WGC event of 2018.

4. D.J. coming: Dustin Johnson shot a 5-under 66 on Friday and at 7 under is just four back of Shamar's lead. If you think Shamar isn't falling asleep tonight thinking about D.J. galloping around the final turn to see how quickly he can run him down, well, you're probably wrong. Johnson has been defeated by just a handful of golfers over the last two months and took this tournament last season. His 66 on Friday included four birdies and an eagle, and, as always, he's not to be trifled with on the weekend.

5. Tough, fun (fair) course: This course has been really interesting to watch golf on over the last two years. Some don't like it because of it's shagginess or because it looks a little too much like the track they paid $21.50 to play earlier that morning. I think it's awesome, though. It's delivered us two consecutive years of tremendous leaderboards and all manner of ridiculous shots. Last year it was Justin Thomas holing out from under the trees before making a crazy ace that got the full soccer goal-scoring treatment. This year it was Shamar's near-ace on the first hole and Justin Rose doing this. More Club de Golf Chapultepec!