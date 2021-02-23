The field will be loaded with stars when the PGA Tour swings into Florida for the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship, teeing off Thursday at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton. Pandemic-related restrictions forced the tour to relocate the event from Mexico, its home for the past four years. The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship field includes all 15 of the top-ranked players in the world, including No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who is listed as the 13-2 favorite in the latest 2021 WGC-Workday Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Course officials have hoped to land a major championship, and it should be set up to play like one of those venues. Among the other 2021 WGC-Workday Championship contenders are second-ranked Jon Rahm, the second favorite at 10-1, Xander Schauffele (16-1), Rory McIlroy (16-1), Justin Thomas (18-1), Patrick Cantlay (18-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (20-1). Patrick Reed (28-1) won the event last year in Chapultepec. Before locking in any 2021 WGC-Workday Championship picks or predictions, you need to see who Sal Johnson is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has a strong feel for the players and their strengths and weaknesses. Johnson was spot-on in his picks all last season. He was all over Dustin Johnson at the 2020 Masters, calling him a "man with a purpose" and proclaiming he would be nearly impossible to beat. The result? Johnson simply shot the lowest score in event history at 20 under to win by five strokes.

Earlier in the season, he pegged Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic in March and touted surging Tyrrell Hatton before his breakthrough at the Arnold Palmer the following week.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident 2021 WGC-Workday Championship picks.

Top 2021 WGC-Workday Championship expert picks

Johnson is fading Thomas this week. The 27-year-old ranks third in the world but has just one top-10 finish since the Masters in November, and he struggled in every phase last week. He lost strokes in categories across the board and missed the cut for the second time in his past three events. He generally plays well in Florida, but this might not be the best time to bank on his clear talent.

On the other hand, the insider has had his eye on Rahm since the Spaniard turned pro in 2016. He has 12 worldwide victories, including five on the PGA Tour, and he has finished in the top 25 in all eight events he has played this season. He comes in fresh off a final-round 66 at the Genesis Invitational that propelled him to a tie for fifth. He is third on tour in strokes gained tee-to-green. He also hits more than 72 percent of his greens in regulation (17th)

Johnson also loves what he has seen from Webb Simpson, who is about as steady as they come. The 2012 U.S. Open champion had a hiccup in his first round at Phoenix, but he shot 65 in the second round and finished 8-under par. He has three top-10 finishes in eight events this season, including a T-4 at the Sony last month. He is 61 under in his past five tour events and ranks 14th in strokes gained putting, a critical stat given the tricky greens at The Concession.

How to make 2021 WGC-Workday Championship predictions

Johnson is pushing a long shot who comes into the event listed higher than 30-1 in the odds. This international player has a history of strong play in Florida, and the unfamiliar course should take away any advantage the veterans might have.

Dustin Johnson is favored to win the WGC-Workday Championship 2021, with Jon Rahm and Webb Simpson also among the top contenders.

2021 WGC-Workday Championship odds

