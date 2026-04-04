Spring is a time for change. Animals emerge from hibernation, plants blossom with new life, and in golf, Augusta National Golf Club brings its newest enhancements to the public eye. This part of the calendar always brings oohs and ahhs from golf fans with the golf course as the subject of awe once the 2026 Masters begins.

This time around, the biggest modification has nothing to do with the golf course, which will once again serve as a proving ground. Rather, it's where those competitors will prepare and recover from their rounds.

Announced in 2025, the Player Services Project consisted of two phases. The first was completed ahead of last year's tournament: an underground player parking lot nestled beneath Magnolia Lane. The second phase has been completed ahead of this year's tournament, and it is much more visual.

The Player Services Building will be a new addition to the grounds for the 2026 tournament. Located behind the tournament practice area, this three-story building features everything a player could need -- a locker room, dining areas, lounges, physio and fitness facilities -- while still commanding that Masters quality. The building is for players, immediate family, caddies and coaches. In other words, neither patrons nor media members like yours truly will have access.

There are plenty of other changes and adjustments in store for this year's tournament. Let's take a look.

Augusta National

A year after Hurricane Helene caused significant damage to both the Augusta, Georgia, community and Augusta National Golf Club (fallen trees), the golf course will look mostly the same as it did the year prior. According to the official Masters media guide, only one adjustment has been made in preparation for the 2026 tournament.

The front of the tee on hole No. 17 (Nandina) has been reduced by 12 yards. As such, the tee marker has been relocated, and the official yardage for the hole on the Masters scorecard is 450 yards.

In 2025, the par-4 17th played as the fourth-most difficult hole, yielding a scoring average of 4.230. This hole has not been altered since 2014 when the Eisenhower Tree was removed following a historic ice storm.

Facilities

No one does it like the Masters, and no one treats its competitors better than Augusta National Golf Club. The new Player Services Building has been erected among the trees behind the tournament practice area and features just about everything imaginable a player will need before or after his round.

The entry hallway is attached to the underground player parking garage, leading into the lobby. From there, players can enter a lounge area that holds all four trophies from Bobby Jones' grand slam in 1930. According to the Associated Press, these trophies (British Amateur, British Open, U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur) are on loan from the Atlantic Athletic Club for tournament week.

Dining also extends to the top level in the Magnolia dining room, which features a terrace that overlooks the tournament practice area. Food and lounge areas are just the start as the building holds a massive locker room with 100 lockers as well as physio and fitness areas for players to prepare and recover.

"This improvement is on pace for a full opening in 2026 and will offer the competitors in the Masters facilities from arrival until departure, unlike anything in sports," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in April 2025. "The Player Services Project underscores our continuing commitment to do all we can to serve the participants in the Masters during their time here."

Merchandise

When it comes to purchasing mementos at the Masters, there is a bevy of options from which you can choose. New shirts, hats and home goods almost certainly await in the merchandise shop. However, there is one other item patrons aim to acquire, and it all starts with a simple question: Are you a gnome person or not? This year's edition may have some of those in the "not" camp second-guessing, however. The Masters Japan social media account released a video of the 2026 gnome, which includes a fun, unexpected feature: an umbrella that can be tied up and put away in a hand or propped open for those rainy days. Could be worth it to brave the lines for this one.

Food menu

Augusta National is known for its terrific concession items and low prices. All the staples will return, which means the debate between egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches will continue unabated. Last year, Augusta National added a savory tomato pie ($3) to its menu, but it has decided to debut another new item for 2026.

This one is neither a snack nor an entree but a dessert. For the first time, the Masters will offer its own candy bar ($2) -- a dark-milk chocolate blend with caramel, rice crisps and hazelnut crunch. Between this, the various cookies and the Georgia peach ice cream sandwich -- a favorite of our staff -- those beholden to a sweet tooth will be more than satisfied.