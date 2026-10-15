It's been a tumultuous few weeks for Jon Rahm. Heck, it's been a tumultuous few years. The two-time major champion made it clear over the last month that he wanted nothing to do with LIV Golf (and whatever 2.0 version of the golf league will be developed), and now he has negotiated his exit and the dissolution of his nine-figure contract.

Rahm on Wednesday agreed to forfeit his claim to whatever sum LIV Golf owes him in exchange for his name, image and likeness rights. He was previously listed as the circuit's largest creditor with a $7.5 million balance.

As such, the futures of Rahm and LIV Golf are both hanging in the balance. Perhaps it is a twist of irony that, during a period of golf in which no one player proved bigger than the game itself, Rahm's status is inherently more interesting than that of LIV Golf.

Players under contract have until Oct. 25 to commit to LIV Golf 2.0. We will know in short order who is willing to waste away what is left of their career and who is not, especially with the DP World Tour's recent decision to deny any future LIV Golf participant membership on the European circuit and potential qualification for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

But what, exactly, will Rahm do? While options may seem limited as of now, the former world No. 1 knows more than anyone that an unexpected door can open when least expected.

Let's dive into what's next for Rahm and how the next few years of his career may shake out from a participation standpoint.

Immediate move

Rahm will finish out the 2026 season on the DP World Tour. Although he withdrew from his home country's national open due to the birth of his fourth child, the Spaniard has already committed to play in the postseason. He will return to the course competing in the Abu Dhabi Championship from Nov. 5-8.

"I've heard great things about Yas Links, and I'm looking forward to playing there," Rahm said. "It'll be great to get started in Abu Dhabi before heading to Dubai the following week."

The Abu Dhabi Championship kicks off the two-week DP World Tour playoffs and welcomes the top 70 players in the Race to Dubai. The top 50 players then qualify for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai the following week. Rahm is presently ranked No. 46 in the season-long race.

Next season

Rahm's DP World Tour status is not in question, and with LIV Golf no longer a factor, he will have a circuit on which to compete year-round in hopes of qualifying for the European side of the Ryder Cup team. He is also qualified for all four major championships, so participation in golf's four most prominent events is not in doubt.

The question is whether Rahm is willing to serve his one-year suspension from the PGA Tour, travel around Europe and remain content to wait until 2028 for an opportunity to rejoin the best in the world on a weekly basis. Patrick Reed is doing as much this year, and while it has worked out rather well for him, Rahm is five years younger and perhaps less patient given his higher level of play.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has noted (on multiple occasions) that he has not considered creating another separate pathway for LIV Golf departures to return without serving their suspensions, as he did by instituting the Returning Member Program earlier this year. Rolapp opened a door in January allowing any LIV Golf players who could exit their contracts to return to the PGA Tour under specific circumstances; however, it was a one-time exception, and that door has since been closed.

Brooks Koepka was the only player to take advantage of the offer and meet the outlined criteria. He paid monetary penalties, such as required charity donations, and was unable to participate in the PGA Tour's equity program.

Rahm, Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau were offered the same terms, though their situations were different than that of Koepka. Koepka, a five-time major champion, negotiated his way out of his LIV Golf contract, while the others were either unwilling or unable to do the same.

As it stands, the PGA Tour is unwilling to speak with Rahm until his contract is officially nullified by a judge on Nov. 5. Even then, there is no telling whether the PGA Tour will be flexible and create a similar pathway for a more immediate return to its circuit.

Perhaps Rahm's willingness to forfeit his economic claims against LIV Golf is a sign of things to come.

Rahm is now a father of four based in Scottsdale, Arizona. While golfers at his level can certainly afford to hop on a private jet, compete in Europe and return stateside, that is a lot of time away from home on a regular basis. He may be uniquely motivated to try and work something out with the PGA Tour, even if financial penalties are involved.

If you think that is too far-fetched, you have not been paying close enough attention.

2028 and beyond

Substantial changes are coming to the PGA Tour in 2028, and by that year at the latest, Rahm will be, too.

While traditionalists and PGA Tour supporters who decried those who left for LIV Golf may want to see Rahm suffer in the form of being forced to play on the lower-level Challenger Series, he has a "get out of jail free" card in the form of a certain green jacket that was claimed in timely fashion.

Due to his victory at the 2023 Masters, Rahm earned a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour. As such, he is able to bypass the Challenger Series and shoot up immediately into the Championship Series, where he will be back to playing against the golfers he should have been facing weekly over the last three years.

That will mark the final year of Rahm's carry-over exemption, however, meaning he will have less flexibility than some of his peers and will need to perform well in his return to remain on the upper-level circuit.

In addition to his play stateside, Rahm will remain a member of the DP World Tour in 2028. He will likely play the necessary number of tournaments (perhaps even more with the PGA Tour proposing an international swing during the fall schedule) to retain his card and compete across both leagues.