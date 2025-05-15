The 2025 PGA Championship has arrived with four days of pristine golf at one of the United States' most notable courses beginning Thursday. A massive field featuring 99 of the top 100 golfers in the world are all hoping to compete 72 holes at Quail Hollow Club before hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy. The action begins Thursday with Round 1 setting the stage for the rest of the year's second major, and while there was inclement weather early in the week, everything appears set to begin right on time.

The grounds are filled to capacity with fans, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau compete in Charlotte. The three clear favorites on the oddsboard, McIlroy is looking to win a second straight major coming off the completion of his career grand slam, Scheffler is eyeing his first non-Masters major, and DeChambeau hopes to prove that his recent major championship success can result in a win at an event other than the U.S. Open.

McIlroy and Scheffler enter as 5-1 favorites, per FanDuel, with DeChambeau just behind them at 8-1. Amon the other favorites is Justin Thomas, who is not only in the midst of his best run of golf in years, he is also returning to the site of his first major victory when he claimed the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. On Thursday alone, you can watch the entire first rounds from Scheffler, McIlroy and Xander Schauffele -- a signature tee time -- along with plenty of other sin the field.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2025 PGA Championship from Thursday through Sunday with the tournament airing Saturday and Sunday afternoon across CBS, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. Let's take a look at how you can follow first-round action on your screens.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, May 15

Round 1 start time: 7 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes (16-18) -- 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m.



TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Additional TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network