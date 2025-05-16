The 2025 PGA Championship has arrived with three days of pristine golf remaining at one of the United States' most notable courses. A massive field featuring 99 of the top 100 golfers will tee it up at Quail Hollow again Friday with 54 holes remaining until the Wanamaker Trophy is awarded to this year's champion.

The action begins continues in Round 2 with Jhonattan Vegas on top of the leaderboard after shooting an incredible round-of-the-day 64. He sits two clear of the field and 10 shots above 2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who disappointed in his first round of major championship golf since claiming the green jacket and completing the long-sought-after career grand slam.

The grounds are filled to capacity with fans, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how the likes of McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau continue to compete in Charlotte. Scheffler is in the best position of the three -- five shots back of Vegas -- with DeChambeau at even par 18 holes into his tournament.

Though McIlroy and Scheffler entered co-favorites, it is now Scottie who is clear of the field, per FanDuel. Scheffler sits +330 to win the tournament with DeChambeau next behind him at +1100 and 18-hole leader Vegas fourth on the odds board at 18-1.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. On Friday alone, you can watch the entire first rounds from Scheffler, McIlroy and Xander Schauffele -- a signature tee time -- along with plenty of others in the field.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2025 PGA Championship from Thursday through Sunday with the tournament airing Saturday and Sunday afternoon across CBS, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. Let's take a look at how you can follow second-round action on your screens.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, May 16

Round 2 start time: 7 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes (16-18) -- 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m.



TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on ESPN, fubo (Try for free)