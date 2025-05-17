The 2025 PGA Championship continues Saturday with Moving Day taking place at one of the United States' most notable courses. A massive field featuring 99 of the top 100 golfers has been whittled down with the cut having been drawn, and 36 holes of pristine golf will continue through the weekend until the Wanamaker Trophy is awarded to this year's champion.

The action continues Saturday with Jhonattan Vegas still atop of the leaderboard after shooting an incredible round-of-the-day 64 to open play. Si Woo Kim and Max Homa matched that number in the second round, both sitting in striking distance of the Venezuelan. Also just three back of Vegas is Scottie Scheffler, who has emerged as the clear favorite in the field, per FanDuel.

The grounds are filled to capacity with fans, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how the likes of Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele -- the latter two barely slid inside the cut line -- will play in the third round. Others not as lucky who did not make the weekend include fan favorites like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. On Saturday alone, you can watch the entire first rounds from Scheffler, McIlroy and Schauffele along with plenty of others in the field.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2025 PGA Championship through the weekend. The tournament airs live Saturday and Sunday afternoon across CBS, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. Let's take a look at how you can follow third-round action on your screens.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 17

Round 3 start time: 8:15 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 8-10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8:20 a.m.

Featured Holes -- 10:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Watch on Paramount+, sign in with TV provider on CBS Sports app

Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 encore: Sunday from 6-10 a.m. on CBS Sports Network