The 2025 PGA Championship concludes Sunday at Quail Hollow with a stacked top of the leaderboard competing for 18 more holes at one of the nation's most pristine courses. The Wanamaker Trophy and a winner's prize of more than $3.4 million will be awarded Sunday evening, and as play begins, Scottie Scheffler is the odds-on favorite to get the job done entering the final round at 2/9 on the odds board, per FanDuel.

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley and Jhonattan Vegas, the 18- and 36-hole leader in Charlotte, are all in contention, though it is Alex Noren who is closest to Scheffler. Sitting just three back of the two-time Masters champion, Noren is seeking his first career major title. He will need to go low in order to do it given the way Scheffler has been able to dominate a course on which he is competing in a stroke play tournament for the first time.

The grounds are filled to capacity with fans, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how the best golfers in the game will compete with the Wanamaker and payouts from a record $19 million purse on the line.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. On Sunday alone, you can watch the entire first rounds from Scheffler and Rory McIlro along with plenty of others in the field.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2025 PGA Championship throughout the afternoon. The tournament airs live Sunday afternoon across CBS, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. Let's take a look at how you can follow final-round action on your screens.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 18

Round 4 start time: 8:15 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 8:45 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8:45 a.m.

Holes 16-18 -- 10:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Watch on Paramount+, sign in with TV provider on CBS Sports app

Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on CBS Sports Network