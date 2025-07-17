The 2025 Open Championship has arrived with four days of pristine, difficult links golf ahead one of the United Kingdom's most notable courses. The action begins in earnest Thursday as a massive field visits Northern Ireland competing for the Claret Jug for just the third time in the history of the world's oldest golf championship. Royal Portrush will be a struggle for most in the field, and even Rory McIlroy -- making his homecoming -- has had poor rounds on this course.

McIlroy, at age 16, set a course record with a 61 in Portrush. The last time The Open was hosted at this site in 2019, he ejected on the first hole and finished posted an opening-round 78. So yes, if a career grand slam winner and native son can be tested by Royal Portrush, no one in the field this week is safe.

The action begins Thursday with Round 1 setting the stage for year's final major. While the skies look to be relatively clear, wind can come at any time and throw even the best in the world off their game. Royal Portrush is hosting The Open for just the third time, and it remains the only course outside of Scotland and England to crown a Champion Golfer of the Year.

The grounds are filled to capacity with fans, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how the likes of McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood and other top-tier European golfers alongside the likes of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning champion Xander Schauffele.

Both Scheffler and McIlroy are seeking their second major of the season, but Scottie enters as a clear 9/2 favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook, with McIlroy second on the board at 7-1. Jon Rahm stands third given his improved play of late not only on LIV Golf but during the three majors at which he's competed.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. Let's take a look at how you can follow first-round action on your screens, and be sure to check out a complete 2025 Open Championship TV schedule and coverage guide for details on where to watch all weekend long.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, July 17

Round 1 start time: 1:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

4:58 a.m. -- Schauffele, Spaun, Rahm

5:09 a.m. -- Lowry, Morikawa, Scheffler

9:59 a.m. -- MacIntyre, DeChambeau, Rose

10:10 a.m. -- McIlroy, Thomas, Fleetwood

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)