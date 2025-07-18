The 2025 Open Championship continues in earnest Friday with three days of days of pristine, difficult, unpredictable links golf ahead one of the United Kingdom's most notable courses. Only 31 men out of the massive Open field ended the opening 18 holes of play in red numbers, and they will continue battling it out on the shores of Northern Ireland competing for the Claret Jug.

Royal Portrush is hosting for just the third time in the history of the world's oldest golf championship with the Champion Golfer of the Year set to be crowned outside Scotland or England in a rare circumstance. The course will continue being a struggle for most in the field, especially considering even the likes of Rory McIlroy -- making his homecoming this week -- has put together poor rounds on this course.

Consider that a 16-year-old McIlroy set the course record in Portrush with a 61. Despite that, the last time The Open was hosted at this site in 2019, he ejected immediately with a 79. Just 24 hours later, he rebounded to shoot a 65 -- a 14-shot swing from one day to the next. In other words, if a career grand slam winner and native son can be tested by Royal Portrush, no one in the field this week is safe.

The action continues Friday with Round 2 setting the stage for the weekend of this year's final major. The grounds are filled to capacity with fans, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how the likes of McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and other top-tier European golfers alongside the likes of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning champion Xander Schauffele.

Both Scheffler and McIlroy are seeking their second major of the season, but Scottie has become a substantial favorite at +210, while Rory is still 8-1, per Caesars Sportsbook, despite both being within three shots of the lead after 18 holes.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. Let's take a look at how you can follow second-round action on your screens, and be sure to check out a complete 2025 Open Championship TV schedule and coverage guide for details on where to watch all weekend long.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, July 18

Round 2 start time: 1:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 4:45 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

4:47 a.m. -- MacIntyre, DeChambeau, Rose

4:58 a.m. -- Spieth, Åberg, Hovland

9:59 a.m. -- Schauffele, Spaun, Rahm

10:10 a.m. -- Lowry, Morikawa, Scheffler



TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)