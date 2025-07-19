The 2025 Open Championship continues Saturday as Moving Day takes over Royal Portrush with two rounds of (hopefully) pristine, difficult, unpredictable links golf ahead one of the United Kingdom's most notable courses. While the weather has been a beast all week, everyone in the field is hoping conditions can lighten up in Round 3 so they can put forth an effort similar to the one Scottie Scheffler posted when he scored the lowest round of his major championship career with a 64.

With only 70 men out of the massive Open field making the cut, the battle will continue on the shores of Northern Ireland with 16 men -- those within seven shots of Scheffler -- truly competing for one of the most prestigious titles in the sport: Champion Golfer of the Year.

Royal Portrush is hosting for just the third time in the history of the world's oldest golf championship with the Claret Jug set to be awarded outside Scotland or England in a rare circumstance. The course will continue to press most remaining in the field, especially considering even the likes of Rory McIlroy -- making his homecoming this week -- has put together poor rounds on these links.

Then-16-year-old McIlroy set the course record in Portrush with a 61 back in the day. Despite that, the last time The Open was hosted at this site in 2019, he ejected immediately with a 79. Just 24 hours later, he rebounded to shoot a 65 -- a 14-shot swing from one day to the next. Bryson DeChambeau has nearly accomplished the same this week as he barely slid inside the cutline. In other words, if a career grand slam winner and native son -- plus a modern champion -- can be tested by Royal Portrush, no one in the field this week is safe.

The action continues Saturday with Round 3 setting the stage for the final 18 holes of this year's last major. The grounds are filled to capacity with fans, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how the likes of Scheffler, McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm and others fare across the last two rounds of The Open.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. Let's take a look at how you can follow third-round action on your screens, and be sure to check out a complete 2025 Open Championship TV schedule and coverage guide for details on where to watch all weekend long.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 19

Round 3 start time: 4:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured holes -- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 5-7 a.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)