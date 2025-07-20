The 2025 Open Championship concludes Sunday as throngs of fans in Northern Ireland eye two men in particular: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy -- not particularly in that order. Respectively the 54-hole leader and fan favorite at Royal Portrush, the two men will battle across the tournament's final two pairings with a Claret Jug and the title Champion Golfer of the Year set to be awarded after the final 18 holes of pristine, difficult, unpredictable golf at one of the United Kingdom's most notable courses.

While the weather had been a beast to start the week, conditions lightened up significantly as the weekend began with plenty of low scores for the taking. Scheffler followed the lowest round of his major championship career (64 on Saturday) with a 67 to sit 14 under and four clear of Sunday playing partner HaoTong Li. His margin over McIlroy is six, and it will take an incredible effort from the Ulsterman to make up enough ground where he can compete for the second Claret Jug of his career.

Royal Portrush is hosting for just the third time in the history of the world's oldest golf championship with the Claret Jug set to be awarded outside Scotland or England in a rare circumstance. The course will continue to pressing the field, and as McIlroy can attest, truly anything is possible in Sunday's final round.

As a 16-year-old amateur, McIlroy set the course record in Portrush with a 61; and yet, the last time The Open was held on the shores of Northern Ireland in 2019, he ejected with a 79 in the first round. Just 24 hours after that, he shot a 65, a 14-shot swing one from one day to the next. In other words, if a career grand slam winner and native son -- plus a modern champion -- can be tested by Royal Portrush, no one in the field this week is safe.

The action wraps Sunday with the final round concluding major championship season, setting a path for the FedEx Cup Playoffs and 2025 Ryder Cup. The grounds are filled to capacity with fans, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how the likes of Scheffler, McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm and others fare across the final round of The Open.

There is so much to follow that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. Let's take a look at how you can follow fourth-round action on your screens, and be sure to check out a complete 2025 Open Championship TV schedule and coverage guide for additional details.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 20

Round 4 start time: 3:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured holes -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)