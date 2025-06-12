The 2025 U.S. has arrived with four days of pristine, difficult golf ahead one of the United States' most notable courses beginning Thursday. A massive field featuring 156 golfers are all hoping to complete 72 oles at Oakmont Country Club, believed by some to be the toughest course in the nation. The action begins Thursday with Round 1 setting the stage for the rest of the year's third major, and while the skies look to be clear, the trek through these first 18 holes will be anything but -- even for the best in the game.

Oakmont is hosting the U.S. Open for a record 10th time, but given the tournament has not been held in this Pittsburgh suburb for the last nine years, many will be playing it for the first time -- particularly on a stage this large. The grounds are filled to capacity with fans, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau compete in Western Pennsylvania.

The three clear favorites on the odds board, their positions have flipped markedly since the last major. Both Scheffler and McIlroy are seeking their second major of the season, but Scottie enters as a massive 11/4 favorite per Caesars Sportsbook -- the shortest odds to open a major since Tiger Woods in 2009 -- while McIlroy has struggled to even contend in his last two event starts. That has allowed DeChambeau to ascend to the second spot with Jon Rahm among others considered to be top contenders for biggest prizes in the U.S. Open's $21.5 million purse.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. Let's take a look at how you can follow first-round action on your screens, and be sure to check out a complete 2025 U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide for details on where to watch all weekend long.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 12

Round 1 start time: 6:30 a.m. [Tee times]

TV coverage: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)

Late streaming coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups live stream: 7:17 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app