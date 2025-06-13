The 2025 U.S. Open is just getting started, but already the 156-man field has felt the wrath of the pristine, difficult Oakmont Country Club. One of the United States' most notable and head-scratching courses, it only allowed 10 players to finish their opening rounds under par. With 54 holes remaining in Western Pennsylvania, it remains to be seen how many will be able to go low and put themselves in position to contend at the national championship.

Oakmont is hosting the U.S. Open for a record 10th time, but given the tournament has not been held in this Pittsburgh suburb for the last nine years, many are playing it for the first time -- particularly on a stage this large. The grounds are filled to capacity with fans, and they are undoubtedly keen to see how the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau fair, but in the early going, the answer for all three has been "none too well." Schefler and DeChambeau are seven back of 18-hole leader J.J. Spaun (who shot an incredible, bogey-free 66 on Thursday), while McIlroy is eight behind. Rory was able to come from seven back to win the Masters this year, so given the talent of all three of the game's brightest stars, it stands to reason that contention is not yet out of reach completly.

Taking over atop the odds board is Jon Rahm, who is three back of Spaun but nevertheless 11/2 to win the third major of the year, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Rahm found his major-level game a month ago and now must focus to put 54 additional holes together that can net him another trophy and significant winner's share. Not to be outdone was Brooks Koepka, who unlike Rahm has not contended at a major over the last few years. Koepka sits at 12-2 alongside Spaun with Scheffler (13/2) between them.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. Let's take a look at how you can follow second-round action on your screens, and be sure to check out a complete 2025 U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide for details on where to watch all weekend long.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, June 13

Round 2 start time: 6:30 a.m.

Early streaming coverage: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)

Late streaming coverage: 7-8 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups live stream: 7:17 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app