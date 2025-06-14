The 2025 U.S. Open enters the weekend with what was once a 156-man field slashed to 67 lucky participants able to play 36 additional holes at Oakmont Country Club. As difficult as it has been pristine this week, Oakmont has indeed proven to be one of the United States' most notable and head-scratching courses.

After allowing 10 players to finish their opening rounds under par, Oakmont toughened up even further with only three golfers holding red numbers next to their names entering Moving Day. Whether any of them will maintain their positions remains to be seen, but so far so good for Sam Burns, J.J. Spaun and Viktor Hovland.

They have succeeded at somewhat slaying this Western Pennsylvania grinder, which is hosting the U.S. Open for a record 10th time. And while the fans that have filled the grounds to their capacity are undoubtedly keen to see how the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm fair over the remaining 36 holes, there may be some more interesting, less-historically successful names battling down the stretch to make their name in major championship history.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. Let's take a look at how you can follow third-round action on your screens, and be sure to check out a complete 2025 U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide for details on where to watch all weekend long.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 14

Round 2 continues: 7:30 a.m.

Round 3 start time: 9 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app