It's a four-horse race as the 2025 U.S. Open enters its final round as only four of the 67 golfers who made the cut have been able to go under par across the first 54 holes of the season's third major. Oakmont Country Club is proving to be the behemoth everyone expected when the national championship began, and barring a shocking departure from the norm, it's likely Sunday will be another tooth-pulling affair in Western Pennsylvania.

Sam Burns will begin the final round late Sunday with his first 54-hole lead at a major as Adam Scott, J.J. Spaun and Viktor Hovland (primarily) kick off their chasing effort. Scott is the only member of the under-par foursome who has previously won a major (2013 Masters), and the 44-year old will serve as the chief challenger for Burns down the stretch.

Hosting the U.S. Open for a record 10th time, Oakmont has lived up to its billing as the toughest course in the nation. Reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut. Career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy was never truly in contention. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters his final 18 holes in 11th place, but he's 4 over and eight shots back of Burns. In other words, even the game's best have been slayed by Oakmont this week.

There is so much to follow Sunday that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. Let's take a look at how you can follow final-round action on your screens, and be sure to check out a complete 2025 U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide, plus a full set of Round 4 tee times.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 15

Round 4 start time: 7:50 a.m. [Tee times]

Early TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app