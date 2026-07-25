Why Johnny Keefer is comfortable on FedEx Cup Playoffs bubble as PGA Tour season winds down

Johnny Keefer is comfortable on the bubble. Only 25 years, and a few years into his professional career, the former Baylor Bear has already experienced a career's time on notable cut-off points that could have altered the trajectory of his growth. So it only makes sense that in his first season on the PGA Tour, he finds himself on another.

No. 71 in the FedEx Cup standings heading into the 3M Open, Keefer would be the first man out of the postseason if it were to start today. Good news for him: It doesn't. With three weeks left in the PGA Tour regular season, Keefer finds himself in a familiar, comfortable position.

"It's out of my control," Keefer tells CBS Sports. "I think I've done a really good job so far in my career of just kind of letting it happen. And whatever happens, I know that I did everything in my power to succeed. And if I don't, then, oh well, but the nice part is I've done a pretty good job of not even thinking about it and just going ahead and just swinging.

"... Good golf solves a lot of problems. And whether you're on the bubble or you're not, you're always going to try and go in. And I don't think that changes anything."

As a fifth-year senior in college, Keefer finished 25th in PGA Tour University (the final position in the PGA Tour's college pathway to grant status on PGA Tour Americas). Keefer took full advantage, played with a sense of freedom and earned his Korn Ferry Tour card.

"I was definitely more optimistic than the guy who is No. 11, who just barely missed out on a Korn Ferry card and had to come out into PGA Tour Americas," Keefer said. "He probably didn't feel quite as good as I did. I felt like I was definitely just trying to enjoy it and just trying to soak it all in and realize that I was playing for, you know, I was a professional.

"I had a job, and I was just trying to have as much fun as possible. I think that was my zone, so to speak. So I think I did a pretty good job up there of keeping it light and keeping it fun, and making a lot of birdies, as always, is fun."

On the Korn Ferry Tour, Keefer became only the third player to win Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year in the same season, joining Sungjae Im and Scottie Scheffler. But the bubble watch did not stop in his rise to the PGA Tour as he was on another run towards the end of the 2025 calendar year.

Hoping to secure an invitation into his first Masters, Keefer received a sponsor exemption into the RSM Classic, the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall finale. He stepped up to the challenge, finishing inside the top 10 and securing his place on the tee sheet at Augusta National the following April.

Keefer will have to summon something similar with only three weeks left in the regular season. Amid a run of golf that has included two top-10 finishes in his last seven tournaments -- highlighted by a career-best T3 at the Scottish Open -- he appeared to be surging at the right time and possibly right into his first playoff appearance in his first season on the PGA Tour.

Unfortunately, a missed cut at the 3M Open this week did not help matters.

"There's a lot of golf left, a lot of points out there," Keefer said. "I think I was just putting a lot of pressure on myself a little bit early, but honestly, I think I did a really good job of kind of resetting and getting everything squared away, and now I feel like I'm playing for, you know, it's free rent.

"It just feels like I'm just rolling, and if I play well, great, if not, it's just golf. It's not really that big a deal. I mean, honestly, it's really not that big a deal to me. I think it's kind of a good attitude to have. It's just golf. I'm going to go home. I'm going to live. It's going to be OK. It's not that big a deal whether I shoot 76 or 66. There's a lot of other things that are good in my life, so just going out there and understanding that and trying to play as free as possible. If the good golf comes, then, awesome."

Watch or listen to the entire conversation with Johnny Keefer below!



