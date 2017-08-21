Will Doc Redman follow long line of successful U.S. Amateur winners?

I woke up on Monday still reeling from that astonishing U.S. Amateur finale on Sunday in which Clemson's Doc Redman beat Texas' Doug Ghim in 37 holes after trailing 2 down with two to play. For a tournament that often gets over-romanticized (with yours truly being culprit No. 1), this was one of the few years in which it actually exceeded its billing as the biggest and best amateur tournament in the world.

It can be a life-changer for its participants, too. Think about Redman. He made it into a 13-man playoff on Wednesday just to get into the match play field of 64. What if he lips out one more putt in the 36-hole stroke play portion? We aren't even talking about him. Now, he's going to be teeing it up at multiple major championships in 2018.

Now, his name is on the Havemeyer Trophy with players like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Matt Kuchar.

"It's incredible to add my name to the list of all the incredible champions already and to have conquered arguably the best field in amateur golf," Redman said. "In a really difficult grind, too. I beat some of the best players in the world, and I hope that this can catapult me up into that conversation as well going forward."

What has catapulted him into the conversation is the year and summer he just had. Redman won twice in his freshman year at Clemson and had the second-lowest scoring average in school history, as a freshman. Then, this summer he lost in extra holes at the famed Western Amateur (another tournament Woods and Mickelson conquered), took that U.S. Am and made the Walker Cup team. Not bad for the summer before your sophomore year.

But is this a harbinger for more, or has Redman just been riding a 12-month heater? I want to take a look at the last 20 U.S. Amateur winners and sort through how they've done after taking the biggest prize in amateur golf. We all know what Tiger did after winning three straight from 1994-1996, so let's start with Matt Kuchar in 1997 and work our way forward.

End of 1990s

The last three U.S. Ams of the 1990s and the won in 2000 were won by Kuchar, Hank Kuehne, David Gossett and Jeff Quinney. Kuchar has obviously had the most professional success, although all four reached the top 150 in the world. None of the other three players has played a meaningful pro event worldwide since 2015.

Early 2000s

The first five U.S. Ams of the 2000s were won by Bubba Dickerson, Ricky Barnes, Nick Flanagan, Ryan Moore and Edoardo Molinari. Three of those players (Barnes, Moore and Molinari) are still on the PGA Tour, and two of them (Moore and Molinari) have played in the Ryder Cup. Dickerson is the least accomplished of the group. He never reached the top 300 in the world.

So far we have four solid success stories out of nine winners.

Mid 2000s

The next five were won by Richie Ramsay, Colt Knost, Danny Lee, Ben An and Peter Uihlein. Now we're talking. Other than Knost, who has been out because of injury, the other four are all currently ranked in the top 150 of the world. And Knost has earned nearly $5 million in his career so he's not doing too badly either. That's five for five on successes professionally and nine for 14 overall.

Early 2010s

Kelly Kraft, Steven Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick and Gunn Yang won the next four. Fitzpatrick is a star and played in the Ryder Cup last year. Kraft has been stringing together some good seasons. Yang and Fox have not found any success thus far as pros.

Mid 2010s

Bryson DeChambeau and Curtis Luck were the two most recent winners along with Redman. DeChambeau has won on the PGA Tour, and Luck has a top-five finish already this year. Time will tell, but it appears both will be successes.

That's 13 of the last 20 U.S. Amateur winners who have found a little to a lot of success in professional golf. Those are good odds for Redman, and the trend of more recent winners finding even more success has to be encouraging for him.

When somebody like Redman wins a tournament like the U.S. Amateur, the future can be murky. It's different when an older, more established player like DeChambeau takes it. His future is easy to project. Redman's is more difficult. He still has a lot of school left to get through before he turns professional, and anything could happen.

But for now, as the U.S. Am champion and Western Am runner up, that future is looking as bright as it ever has for anyone in his position.