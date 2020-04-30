Woods, Manning vs. Mickelson, Brady odds: Predictions, prop bets, picks from proven golf expert

Sports fans across the globe are desperate for any live event right now, and there is hope on the horizon. Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will square off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a nationally-televised charity golf match in May. "The Match: Champions for Charity" will be held without spectators and all proceeds will benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

The current Woods vs. Mickelson odds show Woods/Manning as -210 money line favorites, while Mickelson/Brady are going off at +170. In addition to the main match play, a number of Woods vs. Mickelson prop bets are available. Before you lock in your own plays, be sure to see the top Tiger vs. Phil picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven golf expert, Mike McClure.

McClure built SportsLine's renowned golf prediction model, which has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. The model predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The model also called Brooks Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, McClure's advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup, Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions and Viktor Hovland earning his first career PGA Tour victory at the Puerto Rico Open. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, with sportsbooks taking bets on Tiger vs. Phil 2, McClure has scoured the odds, revealed his top prop bets, and picked a winner.

Top Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady predictions

One of the top prop bets McClure recommends: Back Mickelson/Brady to make the most birdies (-115). Mickelson has recorded 44 career PGA Tour victories and showed he has the fortitude to take down Woods, winning the $9 million head-to-head match play event back in 2018.

The 49-year-old's last victory on the PGA Tour came in 2019 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and while he's missed the cut in his last two PGA Tour starts, Mickelson has still shown the ability to rack up birdies. In fact, Mickelson currently ranks in the top 50 on the PGA Tour in birdie average (3.96), having racked up 107 of them in 27 total rounds this season before the coronavirus pandemic halted play.

How to make Woods, Manning vs. Mickelson, Brady picks

McClure is also high on a prop bet that almost lets you triple your money. Plus, he's locked in his pick for which team will come out on top.

So who wins Phil vs. Tiger 2? And which prop should you hammer for a handsome payout?