The TGL is expanding into the women's game as the LPGA and TMRW Sports -- run by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy -- announced Tuesday that their joint venture, WTGL, will begin play this coming winter for the 2026-27 season. TGL began its second season in late December 2025 after a successful close to Year 1 in 2025.

"Partnering with TMRW Sports on WTGL reflects our belief that innovation can help the game reach new fans and create greater visibility for LPGA athletes," said LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler in a statement. "I've seen how new formats can engage audiences while showcasing both athlete personality and performance, and WTGL brings that spirit of innovation to the women's game. It creates another global stage for our athletes—one that helps fans connect more deeply with them and continues to elevate the visibility and growth of women's golf."

Details surrounding teams, investors and players are yet to be announced, but the league figures to follow the same format as the men's TGL. Matches will be played at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, featuring mic'd up players during matches and, of course, the signature Hammer.

WTGL is the latest initiative for the new LPGA commissioner, who is trying to enhance the profile of her tour's star players. One of Kessler's main focuses when taking over the league was to ensure the best LPGA players became household names.

WTGL not only provides another avenue for golf fans to get to know those players, it will serve as an alternative for stateside stars to play and compete in the United States. Many currently spend their winters competing in Asia.

After the Tournament of Champions in Orlando in late January, the LPGA Tour plays its next three events in Thailand, Singapore and China. Some of the Tour's top stars from North America tend to skip those events, so partnering for the launch of WTGL during that winter season may provide an alternative of sorts for players who don't plan to play on the Asian swing.

The men's TGL is set to expand in Year 3, adding the Motor City Golf Club out of Detroit in 2027.