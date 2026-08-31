Move over boys, the ladies are here to play. WTGL -- the new women's simulator golf league founded by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' TMRW Sports -- announced its complete roster of players for its inaugural season. The teams will appear similar to fans, because they are as the five squads bear the same names as their counterparts on the men's side.

Atlanta Drive, Boston Common Golf, Los Angeles Golf Club, Motor City Golf Club and New York Golf Club are the five founding teams for WTGL headlined by names like Charley Hull, Michelle Wie West, Jenno Thitikul, Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko.

Motor City Golf Club was the first expansion team for TGL, which five-time major champion Brooks Koepka recently joined. The two teams from the men's league that are not represented are The Bay Golf Club and Jupiter Links Golf Club.

"WTGL will combine teams of world-class LPGA Tour stars with the energy of fans inside SoFi Center to create a thrilling new experience for women's golf," Rufus Hack, president, golf at TMRW Sports said. "The five teams will go head-to-head throughout November and December, creating a consistent spotlight for women's team golf and giving fans a new way to see the players' personalities, competitive instincts and decision-making as teammates. With the rosters now set, the teams' identities and rivalries can begin to take shape."

WTGL teams

Team Players Atlanta Drive GC Nataliya Guseva, Charley Hull, Andrea Lee, Minjee Lee, Yuka Saso Boston Common Golf Celine Boutier, Chizzy Iwai, Megan Khang, Lottie Woad, Ina Yoon Los Angeles Golf Club Aki Iwai, Alison Lee, Gaby Lopez, Kiara Romero, Michelle Wie West Motor City Golf Club Brooke Henderson, Jenno Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, Ruoning Yin, Albane Valenzuela New York Golf Club Linn Grant, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Yana Wilson, Rose Zhang

The 25 WTGL players have combined for 112 LPGA victories, 48 Solheim Cup appearances, 28 Olympic appearances and 15 major championships while representing 13 different countries.

The league format will mirror that of TGL with three players competing in each match. The regular season leads into a postseason that includes two semifinal matches before a best-of-three championship. The inaugural schedule for the league has yet to be announced.