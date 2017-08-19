Wyndham Championship 2017: Henrik Stenson streaking into Sunday's final round

It could have fallen apart for Henrik Stenson in the middle of Saturday's third round at the Wyndham Championship. Stenson made a double bogey at the par-3 7th hole after hitting his tee shot in the water. The double followed four birdies and a bogey in his first six holes and had him stalled out going into the back nine.

But Stenson rallied and made four more birdies coming home with all four coming over his final six holes. If momentum is real in golf, Stenson has all of it going into Sunday's final round.

At 16 under, he finds himself in the lead by one over three golfers after three rounds in the final regular season event of the year. Stenson wasn't even supposed to play this week as he was a late commit to assure himself a total of 15 tournaments played to keep his PGA Tour card for next year.

Now he might win. Stenson caught some fire about a month ago, and he's finished in the top 20 in each of his last three events including two major championships.

Stenson leads the field in birdies this week with 21 in a tournament that has produced gobs of them (again, a 69-69 start missed the cut this week). He has mostly been getting it done with the putter as he's top five in the field in strokes gained with the flat stick. I'm a little dubious about whether he can maintain that down the stretch, but his ball-striking was pretty on point on Saturday as well. As he noted, he lost three strokes on just two swings.

"I feel like I've been putting nicely this week," Stenson told Amanda Balionis of CBS Sports. "I've been reading greens good. I'm seeing the lines nicely. When I get it there, I seem to be making a lot of putts.

"There's been a couple of swings that haven't been up to satisfaction. When you finish strong and you're in contention, you feel good. [I'm just going to try to] keep on playing the same way or even better. I hit a lot of 2-irons, 4-woods [and I'm going to] try to be aggressive with those clubs. A lot of players are going to have a chance tomorrow. I'm just happy to be one of them."

The top of the leaderboard is certainly crowded. Here's how it stands after 54 holes.

Henrik Stenson: -16



Webb Simpson: -15



Kevin Na: -15



Ollie Schniederjans: -15



Johnson Wagner: -14



Richy Werenski: -13



Harold Varner III: -13



Davis Love III: -13



But when you have a thick board like we do this week on a course that's producing absurd scores, it's wise to go with pedigree. Stenson's is as good or better than everyone else in the field, and he's playing his best golf of the year going into the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Bet against him at your own risk.