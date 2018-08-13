Wyndham Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks by advanced model that nailed Henrik Stenson's win

The PGA Tour is heading to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, this week for the 2018 Wyndham Championship. Webb Simpson is the Vegas favorite at 14-1 Wyndham Championship odds, followed closely by last year's champion, Henrik Stenson, at 16-1. Before you make any 2018 Wyndham Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was also all over Stenson winning the 2017 Wyndham Championship, projecting him as a top-two contender from the start. It has also nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the 2018 Wyndham Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the 2018 Wyndham Championship: Ryan Moore, a 33-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Moore, a former Wyndham Championship winner, has finished 13th or better in three of his past six starts. And he ranks in the top 25 on the PGA Tour in both scoring average (69.946) and driving accuracy percentage (71.70), which keep him in the mix for a low score this week at Sedgefield.

Another surprise: Si Woo Kim, the 2016 champion, doesn't sniff the top 10.

Kim has missed the cut in three of his past six starts and has failed to crack the top 10 in all but one of his past 12 PGA Tour tournaments. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week, even with his success at this tournament.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Wyndham Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Wyndham Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

Webb Simpson 12-1

Henrik Stenson 16-1

Brandt Snedeker 22-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 22-1

Shane Lowry 22-1

Billy Horschel 28-1

Joaquin Niemann 28-1

Daniel Berger 28-1

Sergio Garcia 33-1

Russell Henley 33-1

Ryan Moore 33-1

Si Woo Kim 40-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1

Harold Varner III 45-1

Jason Dufner 50-1

Steve Stricker 50-1